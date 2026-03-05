RBC's Silver Squeeze: Silver Charts & The Folly Of Picking Silver Stocks
An insightful new report from RBC highlights the lack of silver supply response to much higher prices, while also revealing why it's so difficult to find real silver stocks.
A recent RBC report titled “Silver Squeeze Roadmap” is full of insightful and thought-provoking charts. For example, I like this chart showing LBMA/Comex/SHFE silver inventories near all-time lows:
Meanwhile, silver has been in deficit since 2019, and the deficit is growing larger: