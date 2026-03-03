The most interviewed man in the history of Planet Earth, Rick Rule, delivers another tour de force performance on Jack Farley’s Monetary Matters podcast.

I particularly enjoyed the discussion on the royalty & streaming space, and Rick’s impeccable take on Barrick (NYSE:B, TSX:ABX) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) beginning around the 47:30 mark.

Listen to the entire conversation, but here is the money shot:

“I suspect that the performance that Agnico (NYSE:AEM) shareholders have enjoyed as a consequence of the 20-year focus on the Abitibi (prolific Canadian gold camp) would be shared by Barrick and Newmont shareholders if there was a renewed focus on Northern Nevada. Buried within Barrick, which most people don’t understand is a new discovery called Fourmile, something they’ve been working on for five or six years.

This is by all indications a 20,000,000 ounce high-grade high quality North American discovery. It’s a gold mine that’s conveniently located between two gold mines. It has access to highways, access to power, access to a good regulatory environment. It’s next to a town where gold miners live.

The market would love that discovery in the context of a focused North American producer.

By the way, what I’m talking about likely won’t happen. The people who run Newmont want to continue to run Newmont, and the people who run Barrick want to continue to run Barrick. And if you merge that company at least one group of incumbents would be allowed to pursue other employment opportunities. You know for many management teams true yield is their salaries and their emoluments. So it’s unlikely that this circumstance, which would benefit shareholders greatly, will occur because it won’t benefit the people who at least nominally make the decisions.”

Notice Fourmile’s location on the other side of property boundary, adjacent to NGM’s Goldrush Mine:

It’s incredibly unusual for a gold deposit to experience a significant jump in its average resource grade as more tonnage is upgraded from inferred to indicated. Yet, that is exactly what we just witnessed with Barrick’s Fourmile—by every indication Fourmile is a genuine unicorn, a once in a century gold mine.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.