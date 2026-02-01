Goldfinger Capital

1h

"When we really get that move, it'll be psychedelic. It'll be shocking. And you have to be a few years early. You can't be a few days late. I want to repeat that a thousand times. You have to be a few years early, not one hour late.”

I find that an unusual thing to say, not one hour late? If this was said in relation to gold I would instantly think he is taking about a gold revaluation of some sort but with copper Ive no idea?

1 reply by Robert Sinn
1 more comment...

