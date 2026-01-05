Now that we have had a strong rebound across the lithium sector in 2H 2025, I figured it was a good time to remind investors of a conversation with billionaire mining investor Robert Friedland.

Global X Lithium ETF (Daily)

In October 2023, Robert Friedland delivered a trademark performance at the International Metals Symposium in London.

During the 48 minute performance, Friedland did not pull any punches regarding the “energy transition”, lithium, the integral nature of copper, and his opinion of Canadian junior lithium miners.

Some choice Friedland soundbites:

“…you better look way down the road to see what batteries are going to be made out of, because they're not going to be made out of the crap that's being promoted by Canadian Junior mining companies.”

“I would short every lithium company in the world….. there won’t be lithium ion. There’ll be lithium metal, and out of MIT a startup has found a way to go directly from low grade brine directly to the metal in one step. So we don’t need lithium carbonate or hydroxide. What the mining industry is doing today is mining huge amounts of the Earth’s crust to make lithium via the carbon or hydroxide route. So the problem is you have to get 99.999999999% of the impurities out of that lithium, because if there’s any impurity in your battery as you charge it and discharge it, you grow little stalactites, and if they grow from one side of the battery to the other you’ve got a bomb.”

“The United States military would like to electrify the Abrams Tank now. Why? Is it to prevent global warming gas? Not really. The Abrams Tank, which is this very sophisticated piece of kit that NATO wants to give the Ukrainian government, has a jet engine in it. That jet engine turns at very high speed and generates heat, and a shitty little drone can see that heat and send a missile there. So for it to run quieter in terms of its heat signature they want it to be all electric. Can you imagine how much nickel we need for those batteries?”

On mining in the United States:

“First of all, we have to try to mine in the United States. No intelligent person has done that in several generations. I mean Pebble (Northern Dynasty Minerals) is a great mine for the 29th Century perhaps. I don’t know…. it’s above a pristine salmon fishery. If I owned Pebble I’d probably go underground, high-grade it, and keep the tailings underground. There’s technology to develop Pebble that wouldn’t bother the salmon, but it’s just everything is caricatured in media, everything is blown out of proportion.”

On copper, and falling copper head grades at the world’s biggest mines:

“The largest copper mine in the world, La Escondida, has gone from about 1.7% copper down to a current head grade of about .45%—that’s a 2/3 reduction in grade in the last 15 or 20 years. Every cubic meter of rock you have to grind to get the copper out needs two cubic meters of water, so you’re grinding more and more rock to get less and less copper. And you’re using more and more energy per cubic meter of rock ground, where does the electricity come from in the grid?”

“We need copper, we need it desperately…. we need copper, and we need it really badly if there's any transitional technology to stop burning coal and oil.”

On real world demand for metal vs. paper financial market demand:

“War is real world demand, and if you want to green the world economy that’s real world demand. So this huge clash is coming between the Army, Navy, and Air Force wanting nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, vanadium, rhodium, scandium, and the greening of the world economy. So we’re heading for a train wreck here, and the miners have this unbelievable burden that the whole thing depends on the miners. It’s the Revenge of the miners.”

“The reason Kamoa-Kakula (very large copper/nickel mine in the DRC) came on stream, on schedule & on budget is because our Chinese friends delivered the steel, the concrete, the pumps. Because they want the copper, we couldn't do that without the Chinese supply chain.”

On battery manufacturers calling him to procure all the metal they need to fulfill battery orders:

“They call me and they say “where's the metal?” and the answer is the metal doesn't exist. Not in a way that's green or sustainable. It's like trying to get the contents of the Hoover Dam through a garden hose, and it's just not going to happen.”

On Chinese nickel laterite mining in the jungles of Indonesia:

“The Chinese are just nuking tropical jungle in Indonesia to mine nickel laterite to make raw material for nickeliferous batteries. It’s just a disaster, they’re generating huge amounts of global warming gas at CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited) to make those batteries. And we’re addicted to Chinese batteries, so it’s just stunning to me all the crap I see in popular media about energy transition which is just blatantly false.”

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.