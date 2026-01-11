David Lotan is non-executive chairman of Aurion Resources (TSX-V:AU, OTC:AIRRF). Mr. Lotan is the President of LHI an investment company focused on natural resource opportunities. In his previous career David was the founder and CEO of the structured finance operations of Polar Capital – a Canadian merchant bank and alternative asset manager, acted as a portfolio manager for the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and was a risk management consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers focused on commodities and rates. Mr. Lotan is a Chartered Accountant and CPA.



In the inaugural 2026 interview with David Lotan, we discuss Robert Friedland's gift for seeing the future, Venezuela, silver, autarky and mineral independence, and why we are in the midst of the best part of the cycle for gold mining sector M&A. In addition, I ask David about Finland and his favorite U.S. focused miners.

Disclosure: Video creator owns shares of several stocks mentioned in this interview including Aurion Resources, Hercules Metals and Azimut Exploration at the time of publishing this video and may choose to buy or sell shares at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.