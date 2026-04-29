Is it time to “sell in May and go away”?



This is a question many mining investors have been asking themselves over the last week.

As the following chart of the TSX Venture Composite shows, some investors appear to have jumped the gun — choosing to sell in late April and go away before May even arrived.

TSX-Venture Composite (Daily)

~970 is important support in the TSX-V Composite

Of course, gold and silver have both pulled back since April 20th, and the TSX-Venture is largely trading in sympathy with precious metals and the large-cap miners.

Still, the late-April downdraft raises the obvious question: is it time to sell in May and go away for a few months?

Historically, the May–July seasonal period of weakness in gold miners is usually a combination of gold seasonality, lower trading liquidity (more people vacation during the summer and spend less time at their office desks), investor psychology (self-fulfilling prophecy), and mining-sector news-flow timing (drilling tends to commence in May/June and results only begin to roll-in during August/September).

Gold itself often enters a softer period in late spring/early summer because the market is coming out of key physical-demand windows: Chinese New Year, parts of Indian wedding/festival demand, and year-end/early-year investment flows.

Gold mining equities tend to underperform the S&P between May and July, but then begin to outperform from August through mid-October

The World Gold Council notes that jewelry is still a major source of annual gold demand, with India and China by far the largest jewelry markets, together representing more than 50% of global jewelry demand. When that physical demand softens, the gold price often loses one of its seasonal support pillars.

For the miners, this gets magnified. Gold equities are leveraged plays on the gold price: a modest pullback or sideways period in bullion can translate into a much larger move in mining equities because investors immediately compress margins, NAV multiples, and risk appetite.

There is also the classic “summer doldrums” effect. Trading desks thin out, generalist investor attention fades, conference/news cycles slow, and liquidity dries up. Thin liquidity is especially important in mining equities because even small sell programs can push prices lower when bids are scarce. In that environment, a producer with cash flow, dividends, reserves, and index ownership may hold up relatively better. A junior explorer with no cash flow is almost entirely dependent on liquidity, narrative, and speculation.

I have noticed several examples of sell orders hitting relatively thin bids in junior miners this week, triggering disproportionately large downside moves.

June is historically the worst month of the year for Canadian micro-cap resource stocks, but it should be noted that the TSX-V rose nearly 10% during the month of June last year.

Explorers often perform even worse than producers from May through July because they have the weakest financial foundation, and are much more vulnerable to periods of lower market liquidity. Producers can point to ounces, margins, free cash flow, dividends, buybacks, and balance sheets. Explorers are valued on future discovery potential, and future discovery potential is precisely the kind of thing investors discount aggressively when liquidity disappears.

There is also a news-flow mismatch. In the northern hemisphere, May–July is often when exploration companies are mobilizing crews, starting drill programs, raising money, or waiting on assays. That can create a dead zone: the company is spending money, but the market has not yet received the results. The bullish catalyst is out in front, but the dilution and exploration risk are immediate.

Lower liquidity and less frequent news flow can be an especially pernicious combination for junior mining stocks.

We know the adage, we know the reasons for the adage, but what about now? Should I sell my miners today and come back at the end of August?

I believe the recent downdraft in junior miners has created a favorable proposition for those willing to hold in May, and stick it out during what will likely be the busiest summer of news flow in the history of the sector.

Here’s why I believe the junior mining sector is especially well positioned for May-August 2026:

The sector is well-funded with the majority of companies not under-the-gun to get a near-term financing done.

Drill programs are getting underway earlier this year due to relatively mild Spring weather across much of North America.

Due to a messy geopolitical/macro backdrop, investor sentiment is fairly pessimistic and cash balances are above average—this cash represents future bids and potential pent-up buying demand that could be unleashed later in the year.

After a multi-month correction that began in January, gold is testing important long-term trend support After the recent healthy consolidation/correction, the odds favor a resumption of the uptrend in gold.

Heavy military/defense spending, AI data center buildouts, energy infrastructure spending, and the transition from a “just-in-time” global economy to a “just-in-case” global economy greatly benefit metals & miners.

Transition of power at the Federal Reserve in 2H 2026 could mean easier monetary policy and an attempt to “run it hot” in time for the midterm elections in the US.

As a result of a combination of new & advanced technological tools, better funding, and important preparatory work in recent years, the junior mining exploration sector has never been better positioned to deliver impactful new discoveries than it is in 2026.

Perhaps the simplest read is this: when everyone agrees it’s time to “sell in May and go away,” it may be time to do the opposite.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SEDARplus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.