Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margi's avatar
Margi
2h

I never have been able to time anything, seasonal or otherwise. Right now the mining stocks are trading with the S&P 500 and the Magnificent 7, and opposite to oil and gas comp[anies. "The Strait is soon open" rumors and mining stocks go up and oil crashes. "The Strait is closed and will be for a long time" sentiment builds and mining stocks crash and oil and gas surge. All in a very co-ordinated algorithmic dance with every miner moving in the same direction about the same amount. And so many connected individuals front running every Presidential tweet in the blatantly fraudulent fashion of the day. Might as well look at the bigger macro picture and try to find excellent companies with good prospects - and just hold on.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Sinn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture