My presentation for the May 2026 Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, Canada. Delving into why I'm not so sure that "sell in May and go away" is the right move in 2026. Including why I don't see much speculative money in the precious metals space at the beginning of May, and why record profitability among the senior gold producers could create a virtuous cycle across the entire gold mining space.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of all five companies discussed in this presentation and author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Viewers are charged with doing their own due diligence and should assume the video creator is biased and may not be discussing all the risks involved in any investment.

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