Sifting Through The Rubble In Search Of Value
The TSX-Venture is down ~20% so far in March while silver has declined more than 20% over the same time frame. The damage is widespread, but amid the rubble are an abundance of opportunities.
The last week has been jarring, to say the least. On Thursday morning, we got the first real broad-based market panic since early April 2025. Almost exactly a year ago, Trump 2.0’s global tariff announcement sent markets into a one-week tailspin. This time the catalyst is different, but the fear feels every bit as intense.
This post is really about psychology, risk management, and trying to inject a bit of perspective into what feels like a sea of chaos.