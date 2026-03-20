The last week has been jarring, to say the least. On Thursday morning, we got the first real broad-based market panic since early April 2025. Almost exactly a year ago, Trump 2.0’s global tariff announcement sent markets into a one-week tailspin. This time the catalyst is different, but the fear feels every bit as intense.

This post is really about psychology, risk management, and trying to inject a bit of perspective into what feels like a sea of chaos.