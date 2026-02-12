We welcome Simon Marcotte back to Goldfinger Capital to get an update on his gold macro outlook and his top gold mining stock pick. Simon is the former CEO of Northern Superior Resources, one of the best performing gold stocks in the TSX-V in 2025. He has also been a devout gold bull for many years, consistently dissecting the macro and formulating accurate market forecasts.

Northern Superior Resources (Daily)

Simon was the founder, President, and CEO of Royal Fox Gold Inc., until its acquisition by Northern Superior Resources in 2022. Mr. Marcotte also played a pivotal role in the launch of Arena Minerals Inc. within the lithium sector and remained instrumental to the company until its acquisition by Lithium Americas Corp. Mr. Marcotte was a co-founder of Mason Graphite Inc., which was renamed Mason Resources following a strategic transaction with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc., which he spearheaded as an advisor. He is also a director of Freeman Gold Corp., a company he co-founded. Mr. Marcotte has nearly 25 years of experience in the capital markets, including with CIBC World Markets, Sprott & Cormark Securities. Mr. Marcotte is also actively involved in merchant banking activities in the junior mining industry. Mr. Marcotte is a CFA Charterholder and has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Sherbrooke.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.



