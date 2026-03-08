Gold/silver miners focus session with Vince Lanci of GoldFix. A couple months ago, Vince and I were chatting about silver miners and the topic of doing a video series focused on the gold/silver mining sector came up. We both decided it was a good idea, and Vince received even more encouragement from many of his subscribers.



In this one hour long video, Vince and I get into the gold mining sector. Including discussing why we both believe that March could be a good time to raise exposure to this sector, before diving into a number of individual junior gold producers & developers.



I really enjoyed this session with Vince and I am looking forward to episode two.