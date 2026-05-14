During the last week, gold has traded in an increasingly narrow range centered around the US$4,700/oz round number level:

Gold (Daily)

April PPI surged 1.4% month-over-month and 6.0% year-over-year, driven heavily by energy costs. If CPI confirms that producer-price pressure is bleeding into consumer inflation, gold could catch a bid as the market starts pricing a more toxic mix: sticky inflation, weaker growth, and limited Fed flexibility.

The inflation parallels between today and the late-1970s is striking.

From early 1978 to the peak in January 1980, gold rose more than 400% and silver rose more than 900%.

Markets don’t repeat exactly, but they do rhyme. With the United States Semiquincentennial less than two months away, I am increasingly getting that 70s feeling.

With Warsh receiving final Senate confirmation, a regime change at the Federal Reserve is at hand. Warsh has made it clear that he intends to cut rates, perhaps not immediately but there will be an easing bias.

If markets begin to believe the Fed is trapped — unable to cut because inflation is hot, but unable to hike aggressively because growth and debt-service costs are fragile — gold benefits. That is the “policy box” trade: investors buy gold because the monetary authorities have fewer clean choices and the Fed could begin to lose credibility.

Such a policy box in the face of stagflation could put downward pressure on the US dollar—a weaker dollar plus sticky inflation would be a classic accelerant for gold and silver.

Meanwhile, silver is leading gold higher in recent trading sessions:

Silver (Daily)

Silver has resistance at ~$90/oz and gold has resistance at $4,800/oz—these are the levels we want to focus on, on a weekly closing basis.

I like long gold right here, right now at $4,700. But those who want firmer technical confirmation should wait for a weekly close above $4,800.

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