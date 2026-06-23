The April rebound in junior mining stocks had all the makings of a durable turn: beaten-down charts, washed-out sentiment, and a wave of bargain hunters eager to believe the worst was over. Unfortunately, Mr. Market (and Mr. Warsh) had other ideas.

What looked like the beginning of a sustained recovery has since proven to be another head fake. Over the last couple of months, many junior miners have quietly dripped lower, one low-volume down day at a time. The damage has not been dramatic enough to generate panic headlines, but it has been persistent enough to wear down investor psychology. Trading volumes have become anemic, many buyers have stepped aside, and a growing number of charts are now pressing into major support levels that need to hold.

This is the part of the cycle where the sector becomes easy to ignore. The news flow slows, liquidity dries up, and even high-quality stories can begin to feel like dead money. We are squarely in the summer doldrums, that familiar stretch when junior mining investors begin questioning why they ever got involved in this sector in the first place.

And yet, this is often precisely when the best opportunities begin to take shape.