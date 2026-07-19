To summarize the recent sentiment across the junior mining sector “the beatings will continue until morale improves”, but I’ve rarely seen investor morale worse than it is today. The optimism of April/May faded throughout June, and has by now completely vanished. Meanwhile, last week we witnessed major cracks form across former leadership stocks/sectors of the stock market.

The “AI Trade” market momentum leaders have fallen on hard times in July:

To put this recent volatility spike across momentum stocks into perspective, the recent volatility in this group is 2x what was experienced at the height of the 2020 covid market crisis.

Meanwhile, inflows into tech funds continue to soar to new record highs:

How can we square these data points? Record inflows into tech funds while tech stocks lose momentum and begin to implode.

“What the wise man does in the beginning, the fool does in the end.” ~ Warren Buffett, 2006 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting