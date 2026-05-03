On April 30, 2026 Talon Metals Corp. (TSX:TLO/OTC:TLOFF) announced the results of an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the Company’s wholly owned Eagle Mine operation in Michigan, including the Eagle, Eagle East, and Keel deposits, together with the associated Humboldt Mill.



I connected with Talon Metals CEO Darby Stacey to discuss his background, his new role as CEO of Talon, and the bigger vision of creating an integrated U.S. copper-nickel producer with a strong production growth pipeline.

I like Darby’s humble approach at the helm of Talon, including his vision of a potential “Kennecott scenario” at Tamarack—this would mean a fully integrated mine-to-metal infrastructure model anchored by the ultra high-grade ore at the Vault Zone. I also enjoyed when Darby stated if he needs an uplift at the end of the day he calls Talon Chief Exploration Officer Brian Goldner for an exploration update on the drill program at Tamarack.

I guess I’m not the only one expecting more good news from Vault in 2026.

Additionally, I learned about Darby’s background with Rio Tinto at the Resolution Copper Project in Arizona. The interview also shed light on the main differences between the Managing Director Role at Eagle under Lundin Mining and being the public facing CEO of Talon Metals.

Darby also emphasized the special relationship between Talon and Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN), including the large number of doors that have been opened with institutional investors who closely follow what the Lundin Family is doing.

Overall, it was a thoughtful conversation that provided important context to the Lundin/Talon relationship, the ongoing dialogue and engagement with mining giant Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), and what’s next at Talon Metals in 2026.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Talon Metals at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

Disclaimer



The video is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Viewers are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. The stocks discussed in this video are high-risk venture stocks and not suitable for most investors. Consult Company SedarPlus profiles for important risk disclosures.



This interview contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SEDARplus.com for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.