This morning, Talon Metals (TSX:TLO, OTC:TLOFF) released assays for hole 25TK0566 along with an update on three new step-out holes at the Vault Zone. The most important takeaway is not simply another impressive high-grade intercept, but the growing realization that Vault is evolving into a stacked, multi-level sulphide system rather than one or two isolated pools of massive sulphide.