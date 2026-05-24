On May 19, 2026 Talon Metals (TSX:TLO, OTC:TLOFF) announced assay results from six previously reported Vault Zone drill holes at the Company’s Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in central Minnesota. The assays confirm high-grade nickel-copper mineralization across multiple areas of the Vault Zone as Talon continues to evaluate the scale, geometry, and continuity of the mineralized system.



Highlights included 20.32 meters of MSU/MMS and disseminated sulphides in hole 25TK0568 grading 2.77% Ni, 5.86% Cu, 0.03% Co, 4.03 g/t Pt+Pd, and 2.41 g/t Au (7.51% NiEq or 13.62% CuEq).

I connected with Talon Metals Chief Exploration Officer Brian Goldner to discuss the latest results from the Vault Zone, and Talon's bigger picture exploration plans in 2026.

A quote from Brian that really stood out to me in this conversation:



"Massive sulfides, when they're liquid, flow like water. So there's not a lot of viscosity. These can really move. And so I always think of this as kind of like an underground river, essentially like if I were water, if I were draining down as water would, where would it go? And so that's that's kind of what we use to map this up, plus the borehole EM. Um but yeah, I think the fact that we're seeing a channel, a stream of this (MSU/MMS mineralization), there's no reason to think it doesn't form a pond or a lake."

Disclosure: Author owns shares of TLO.TO at the time of publishing. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Talon Metals DID NOT PAY for the production or dissemination of this corporate interview.

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