This morning, Talon Metals (TSX:TLO, OTC:TLOFF) released another batch of high-grade nickel-copper assays from the Vault Zone at the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota, and the headline numbers are strong.

Talon reported six Vault Zone holes, including 40.67 meters grading 2.26% nickel and 4.66% copper (5.86% NiEq or 10.94% CuEq) in hole 25TK0567, 20.32 meters grading 2.77% nickel and 5.86% copper (7.51% NiEq or 13.62% CuEq) in hole 25TK0568, and 18.90 meters grading 4.67% nickel and 9.84% copper (12.23% NiEq or 22.30% CuEq) in hole 25TK0569. Several shorter intervals carried eye-popping equivalent grades, including 8.88 meters grading 9.47% nickel and 14.37% copper (18.62% NiEq or 36.72% CuEq) in hole 25TK0568A.

Key Takeaway #1: Vault is becoming a system, not just a zone