This morning, Minnesota/Michigan copper/nickel/PGE producer/explorer Talon Metals (TSX:TLO, OTC:TLOFF) reported new assay results and step-out drilling from the Vault Zone at the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota.

778 Level drill hole 25TK0563C, drilled 16 meters to the southwest of drill hole 25TK0563, intercepted 15.23 meters starting at 773.86 meters, which assayed 7.82% nickel, 7.70% copper, 0.06% cobalt, 8.77 g/t palladium + platinum, and 3.09 g/t gold (14.11% NiEq or 27.33% CuEq).

Perhaps most importantly, new drill hole 25TK0563D, drilled 10 meters to the east of drill hole 25TK0563, intercepted 3 meters of MSU (massive sulphide unit) and MMS (mixed massive sulphides) starting at 759.38 meters, at the same stratigraphic horizon as the upper part of drill hole 25TK0563—this confirms that the mineralization ‘ledge’ or ‘stack’ at the 778 Level is laterally extensive.

Talon has now intercepted the 778 Level in four different holes (original discovery hole 563, and 563B, 563C, and 563D).

Additionally, the ‘Stringer Zone’ is taking shape with another 18.91 meter intercept of MMS Stringers starting at 640.84 meters downhole in hole 569.