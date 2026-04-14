On April 9, 2026 Talon Metals (TSX:TLO, OTC: TLOFF) reported new step-out drilling results from the Vault Zone at the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota. The latest results further support the interpretation of the Vault Zone as a stacked mineralized system, including confirmation of a fourth mineralized level within the broader stacked Vault Zone. Additional drilling has also supported continuity of mineralization at other levels, while follow-up borehole electromagnetic surveying has identified an additional untested off-hole anomaly, highlighting potential for further expansion beyond the current drill intercepts.



I connected with Talon Metals Chief Exploration Officer Brian Goldner to dig into the latest drilling at the Vault Zone, including a ~9 meter massive sulfide intercept in hole 568A that expands the 710 level laterally.

Drilling Success and Mineralization

The methodical drilling and geophysics process has achieved a 9-for-9 success rate, successfully pushing mineralization into open space. Hole 566 demonstrated a high nickel-equivalent grade of 2.7% over a 14-meter interval, indicating a fourth level of mineralization (‘610 Level’) and expanding the deposit upwards.

Drainage Model and Step-Out Strategy

The drainage model suggests mineralization pools against an impenetrable layer before draining away, connecting the various levels of the Vault Zone. A measured approach using 15-to-20-meter step-outs is preferred for lateral expansion due to the structural complexity of the sulfide deposit.



Delayed Feasibility Study and Resource Update

Follow-up drilling on promising near-term targets is prioritized over deep exploration holes, focusing on testing the strong off-hole conductive plates indicated by geophysics. The resource update and feasibility study are now both expected in the second half of the year (likely to be Q3) to evaluate potential synergies with the Humboldt Mill in Michigan.

Talon Metals (Daily)

One of the main takeaways from my latest conversation with Brian, is that the borehole geophysics (BHEM) from hole 568A indicated a strong, more conductive off-hole anomaly slightly to the east and south, suggesting the existence of more massive sulfides beyond the 9 meters intercepted in hole 568A.

Brian confirmed that a hole is currently being drilled to target this off-hole BHEM plate to the south and east of the MSU intercept at the 710 Level in hole 568A, with the immediate goal being to expand the 710 Level laterally. Talon plans to continue the rinse-and-repeat process of drilling a hole, running geophysics, and drilling the next target to expand the 710-level mineralization.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of TLO.TO at the time of publishing. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

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