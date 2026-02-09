On February 4, 2026 Talon Metals (TSX:TLO, OTC:TLOFF) reported successful step-out drill holes in the Vault Zone of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota, as well as new assay results.



So far in 2026, Talon Metals has also closed its acquisition of the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill, in addition to completing a 1-for-10 share consolidation. I connected with Talon Metals Chief Exploration Officer Brian Goldner for an update from Michigan.

Here are my key takeaways from the conversation with Brian Goldner, and my latest thoughts on Talon: