After the market close on Thursday, Talon Metals (TSX:TLO, OTC:TLOFF) published its first independent NI 43-101 technical report for the recently acquired Eagle Mine / Eagle East / Keel deposits and Humboldt Mill in Michigan. The updated reserve-backed mine plan now supports operations into the second half of 2030, extending the previously disclosed 2027 mine plan and giving Talon a longer runway to execute its broader U.S. nickel strategy.