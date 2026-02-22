What is technical analysis?

Technical analysis, or “TA” for short, is a form of financial analysis that involves the study of charts and patterns in market data to identify trends, evaluate probabilities, and manage risk.

Just like fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not involve a crystal ball that predicts the future with a high degree of accuracy.

In this post, I would like to discuss one particular technical analysis tool that I find to be effective—the True Strength Index (TSI).