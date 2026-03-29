After getting absolutely shellacked the week before, gold managed to eek out a .14% gain last week:

Gold (Weekly)

It’s particularly notable that gold found support at its rising 40-week moving average after falling as low as $4,099/oz on Monday morning—gold printed a weekly ‘hammer’ candlestick, indicating the potential that a correction low has been put in place.

In March, gold has been a real-yields trade:

The rocket-fuel moment for gold will arrive when central banks blink in the face of rising inflation, admitting that they cannot and will not tighten monetary policy due to woeful labor market conditions.

My sense is that the de-grossing liquidation in gold is nearing an end, and there is significant potential for the market to shift its attention to an increasingly stagflationary economic environment, a similar backdrop to the one that contributed to a more than 400% rise in the gold price in the late-1970s.

U.S. labor market sentiment is nothing short of abysmal. Meanwhile, up until February retail sales and consumer sentiment were holding up reasonably well due to stock market gains and relatively low energy prices. In March, the stock market has been hit hard and the oil price has risen ~50%.

SPY (Daily)

A relatively orderly decline in SPY during March

As recently as March 4th, the stock market was within a whisker of all-time high levels and WTI crude oil was still below US$75/barrel. Of course, over the last few weeks the financial market situation has taken a turn for the worse; the S&P 500 is down almost 10%, and the damage beneath the surface is substantially more severe with several important equity market sectors down 15%-20% so far in March.

XLY (Daily)

You don’t have to be a CMT (Chartered Market Technician) to assess the growing number of sectors, and key former equity market leaders, reaching new 2026 or 52-week lows at the end of last week.

Tesla (Daily)

While most analysts still forecast a substantial copper deficit in 2026, the recent damage inflicted on copper producers, developers, and explorers has been severe. Some might even argue it has been excessive…

FCX (Daily)

FCX printed a double-top during January/February, then proceeded to roll-over in March—the recent rebound hasn’t managed to vault FCX back above the ~$58 resistance level.

FCX is a chart to watch in the weeks ahead, a breakdown from the recent ‘bear flag’ pattern would project to downside levels below $50/share. Such a downside move in a leading copper/gold producer like FCX would indicate to me that global economic growth is decelerating, and the risks to aggregate demand are expanding.

Another chart that caught my attention shows hyperscaler capex spending peaking this quarter, with the pace of capex growth poised to decelerate substantially over the next two years:

Last week’s breakdowns in GOOGL and META help to confirm that the market may have already passed ‘peak AI’, and many of these companies face diminishing rates of return from AI.

GOOGL (Daily)

META (Daily)

For the first time in March, Goldman Sachs noted that its U.S. Equity Sentiment Indicator showed investors beginning to meaningfully cut equity exposure. However, the firm also pointed out that its proprietary sentiment gauge has not yet reached the kind of deeply oversold bearish extreme that has typically marked a major market bottom:

“The last several weeks have been characterized primarily by hedging activity, with little selling of core portfolios. This week, however, our US Equity Sentiment Indicator dropped to -0.9, reflecting a large outright reduction in equity exposure. Sentiment Indicator levels below -1 have historically been predictive of above-average equity returns, although the signal improves when the indicator drops below -1.5.”

In other words, investors are no longer merely hedging around the edges, they are beginning to reduce core equity exposure more aggressively. Even so, sentiment has not yet reached the sort of capitulation extreme that would usually align with a major low.

Meanwhile, when compared against the average S&P 500 performance during historical geopolitical shocks since 1939, the market’s performance during the ongoing Iran/Hormuz Crisis is now materially worse than the typical geopolitical “shock.”

With March coming to a close early next week, a deeply oversold equity market, and the prospects of Q1 earnings reports beginning to roll-in in a few weeks, the conditions for a strong market rebound are present, however, whether one materializes is a different story entirely.

Wrapping up with junior miners, the TSX-V Composite tried to stage a rebound early in the week, but the bounce was short-lived and the index ended up closing near its lows for the week:

TSX-Venture Composite (Daily)

The TSX-V Composite is down 17.4% so far for the month of March, and it increasingly looks as if January marked a short-intermediate term peak for the juniors—A monthly close above 950 would represent a small victory, after a brutal month.

While the overall sector backdrop has been very difficult over the last several weeks, there are still plenty of bullish individual charts and companies that continue to deliver high-quality results.

We begin with Andina Copper (TSX-V:ANDC) and its latest drill results from the Cobrasco Porphyry Copper Project in Chocó, Colombia.

Andina Copper (Daily)

Andina is in an enviable position after closing a C$27.5 million financing a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, the company continues to demonstrate that Cobrasco is a very large multi-phase porphyry copper-molybdenum system.

Hole CDH005 was a step-out to the south, returning 454 meters grading ~.50% Cu-Eq—this hole tested approximately 600 meters of lateral extent and 700 meters of vertical extent and was terminated at a downhole depth of 934 meters.

Andina is currently drilling a large step-out to the north (hole CDH008), from the same drill pad that holes CDH006 and CDH007 were drilled from. Assays are pending from holes 6 and 7. Hole 8 has the potential to massively increase the scale dimensions at Cobrasco, and it is notable that the results of diamond drilling to-date are essentially confirming the soil geochemical footprint of the Cobrasco Cu-Mo System.

The recent nearly 50% drop in ANDC shares was way overdone to the downside, and I took advantage by buying some more shares in the low $.60s. Hole 8 at Cobrasco could blow the Andina story wide open, the same is true for holes PIU12 and PN02 at the Piuquenes Project in Argentina:

Hole PIU12 is currently underway to investigate the large untested MT anomaly at Piuquenes North.

Andina Copper is a Goldfinger Capital Top 5 Favorite, up there close to Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG) and Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR).

Shares of TNR Gold (TSX-V:TNR) rose 18.4% on heavy volume on Friday:

TNR Gold Corp (Daily)

The TNR chart is beautiful, and Friday’s high-volume rally represents a chart breakout from a multi-month consolidation. It seems that a proxy battle is unfolding at TNR with Eucalyptus Resources recently amassing a 12.60% position in the issued and outstanding shares of TNR Gold.

Eucalyptus is led by JC Evensen, also known as the “Koala” on X. Eucalyptus appears to see deeply embedded value in TNR’s royalty portfolio that includes a 1.5% NSR on Ganfeng’s Mariana lithium project, a 0.4% NSR on McEwen’s Los Azules copper project, and a 7% NPR on Batidero I & II at Josemaria, plus its Shotgun gold project in Alaska.

TNR has also recently stated that Mariana has already reached first exports of lithium chloride and that it is looking forward to its first NSR royalty cash-flow payments. Construction at Loz Azules is expected to commence next year, with first production in 2029.

One of Koala’s main criticisms of TNR centers on the company’s rolling stock option plan, which allows for grants equal to up to 10% of shares outstanding, along with the fact that TNR has no formal compensation committee or compensation policy. This comes against a backdrop of meaningful historical compensation and option grants to insiders, even as insiders have also been regular sellers of TNR shares in the open market.

TNR’s 2026 AGM is currently proposed for June 16, 2026, which sets the stage for what could be a very interesting next few months for shareholders.

Finally, I want to emphasize that a large number of exciting, under-the-radar drill programs were launched across the junior mining sector in March. Even with the broader market backdrop remaining tumultuous, the junior mining space continues to move projects forward and make meaningful progress on the ground. I firmly believe that the combination of unprecedented technological advancement, including AI and deeper-seeing geophysical tools, together with a sector that is finally beginning to receive fresh capital after years of starvation, will lead to a meaningful number of new discoveries in 2026.

A short list of some of the companies that I cover who kicked-off drill programs in March:

Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG)

Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Banyan Gold (TSX-V:BYN)

Sitka Gold (TSX-V:SIG)

Strikepoint Gold (TSX-V:SKP)

Gemdale Gold (TSX-V:GEMG)

Standard Uranium (TSX-V:STND)

Despite the turmoil in March, I am more optimistic than ever on precious metals and the critical minerals exploration sector.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of some stocks discussed in this article including Andina Copper and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

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