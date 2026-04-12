After a tumultuous month of March, the market was considerably calmer after a ceasefire was announced between President Trump and the IRGC last week. For a few days towards the end of the week it even began to feel like a return to normalcy.

VIX (Daily)

Gold miners rallied for the 3rd consecutive week, with producers like Barrick (NYSE:B) and Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) gaining roughly 5% on the week:

Agnico Eagle Mines (Weekly)

Barrick Mining (Daily)

We are three weeks away from the beginning of earnings reporting season for the major gold producers–the season will kick-off with Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) on April 29th, followed by Agnico Eagle on April 30th, and then the rest of the sector will report during the week of May 4th.