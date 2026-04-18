The SPY was up every day last week, and for the first time in history the S&P 500 rose by at least 3% for the 3rd week in a row.

SPY (Daily)

The breathtaking equity market rally in April has been driven by CTAs buying S&P futures at the most aggressive pace in history:

As of last Wednesday, CTAs (Commodity Trading Advisors that implement algorithmic trend following strategies) had bought US$86 billion worth of global equities over the previous 5 trading sessions.

A breakneck pace to be sure. There is evidence that CTAs continued to buy at the end of last week, and they may have additional appetite for equities next week.

It has been three weeks since the market reached its correction low at ~6300 on the SPX on the morning of March 30th:

SPY (Weekly)

Some statistics on the blistering rally in stocks—since the March 30, 2026 closing low to the April 17, 2026 close, the rally has been enormous:

S&P 500: 6,343.72 → 7,126.06 , a gain of 12.3% .

Nasdaq Composite: 20,794.64 → 24,468.48 , a gain of 17.7% .

Russell 2000: 2,414.01 → 2,776.90, a gain of 15.0%

According to Bespoke Investment Group, among all 5%–10% stock market corrections since 1928, the S&P had never previously returned to a record high in just 11 trading sessions the way it did this month. Raymond James also said the move from the drawdown low to a new high ranked in the 99th percentile of returns since 1980 and was the fastest recovery to new highs following a 7%+ drawdown on record.

Markets regularly behave in unpredictable ways, but the last three weeks offers an especially remarkable example of market participants transitioning from hiding under tables to layering on more risk at all-time highs.

During the March market turmoil, there were a few examples of notable spikes higher in the equity put/call ratio (CPCE)—in the modern market environment it is rare for the equity put/call ratio to reach .90. Yet, we reached that level on March 18th (a large red day for stocks), adding to a mountain of evidence that investors were fearful and willing to pay up for hedges.

Throughout the March market turmoil, my impression was that nearly everyone was either sitting on unusually large cash balances or hedged through options and futures. I believe those oversized hedges helped fuel the April rally as they were unwound.

CBOE Options Equity Put/Call Ratio (Daily)

On Friday, the equity put/call ratio closed at .41, tied for its lowest reading in the last year. Over the span of exactly one month, fearful put buying has evolved to euphoric call option buying.