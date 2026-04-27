The Charts Of The Week - 4/26/2026: Newmont Over $1 Billion Free Cash Flow Per Month, Agnico Locks Up Finland, & Andina Doesn't Miss
It was a busy week across the mining sector, punctuated by gold giant Newmont's blockbuster Q1 performance that showed $1 billion+ of free cash flow per month.
Last week, there were two big stories for the gold mining sector: 1. Agnico Eagle’s big move to consolidate Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt 2. Newmont’s blowout quarter, that included US$3.1 billion in free cash flow.
Let’s begin by unpacking the Newmont quarter and then we will progress down the food chain, highlighting some of the more notable stories from last week, including Andina Copper and West Red Lake Gold.
Newmont’s Q1 2026 results were exceptionally strong financially, even though production was not the main driver. The company produced ~1.3 million attributable gold ounces, plus 9 million ounces of silver and 30,000 tonnes of copper, and said it remains on track to meet full-year 2026 guidance of roughly 5.3 million ounces of gold.
NEM (Daily)
Newmont rose nearly 9% on Friday, adding US$10 billion in market cap in a single trading session—the first time in history that NEM has increased in market capitalization by $10 billion in a single day.