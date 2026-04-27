Last week, there were two big stories for the gold mining sector: 1. Agnico Eagle’s big move to consolidate Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt 2. Newmont’s blowout quarter, that included US$3.1 billion in free cash flow.

Let’s begin by unpacking the Newmont quarter and then we will progress down the food chain, highlighting some of the more notable stories from last week, including Andina Copper and West Red Lake Gold.

Newmont’s Q1 2026 results were exceptionally strong financially, even though production was not the main driver. The company produced ~1.3 million attributable gold ounces, plus 9 million ounces of silver and 30,000 tonnes of copper, and said it remains on track to meet full-year 2026 guidance of roughly 5.3 million ounces of gold.

NEM (Daily)

After reporting Q1 earnings Thursday afternoon, Newmont tacked on US$10 billion in market capitalization during Friday’s trading session.

Newmont rose nearly 9% on Friday, adding US$10 billion in market cap in a single trading session—the first time in history that NEM has increased in market capitalization by $10 billion in a single day.