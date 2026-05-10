We begin with last week’s ~5% rally in copper, with the red metal ending the week at a new weekly closing all-time high:

Copper (Weekly)

On Thursday morning, copper mining giant Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced the delayed restart of full production at the Grasberg mine. FCX said it now expects the giant complex in Central Papua province to return to full capacity by early 2028.

But the more important story is that copper is increasingly being treated as the cleanest macro expression of the next capex cycle: AI data centers, grid buildout, electrification, defense spending, reshoring, and hard-asset scarcity. Reuters reported last week that BHP is seeing new generalist investors buying the company specifically for copper exposure and AI-linked demand, with copper now overtaking iron ore as BHP’s largest earnings contributor.

That is a major tell.