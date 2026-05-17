The real story from last week is the huge jump in global yields, primarily led by JGBs, UK Gilts, and long duration UST yields.

Last week, global markets were dominated by a classic inflation-shock trade: oil higher, bond yields higher, equities lower, and the most rate-sensitive / valuation-sensitive parts of the market taking the biggest hit.

The trigger was a combination of rising oil prices tied to the Iran war / Strait of Hormuz disruption, hotter U.S. inflation data, and disappointment that President Trump’s China visit produced no major breakthrough on trade or help from Beijing to end the Iran conflict.

It seems that Trump’s visit to China left him heading back to the US largely empty-handed. We got the usual “China will buy billions of dollars in soybeans from our farmers”, and headlines of a large Boeing deal. But little resolution elsewhere, and there remains substantial fear in markets that the US/Israel aren’t done with the IRGC.

During the negotiations, China gave up nothing where the stakes truly matter.

Taiwan remained a hard red line. U.S. export restrictions on advanced chips and AI technology were not lifted, but Beijing offered no meaningful strategic concession in return. Rare earth elements and critical mineral processing remained firmly under China’s control. The trade war is not over. The Strait of Hormuz has not been stabilized. On paper, both sides agreed to “continue dialogue.” In practice, China secured the one thing it wanted most: time.

And time favors Beijing.

The problem for the United States is that this pause does very little to change the underlying balance of power. America and Europe remain deeply dependent on Chinese supply chains across the strategic economy — rare earth elements, permanent magnets, batteries, solar panels, industrial components, and key pieces of the AI infrastructure buildout.

China does not merely control raw materials. It controls the chokepoints: processing, refining, manufacturing, scale, and logistics. Those are not supply chains that can be rebuilt with a press release or a diplomatic handshake.

They will take years to replicate. And that is precisely why China can afford to wait.

What initially began as optimism regarding the US/China meeting in Beijing on Wednesday/Thursday, culminated in equity market disappointment on Friday.

IWM (Daily)

The biggest yield pressure was in long-duration sovereign bonds. The most dramatic moves were in the UK, Japan, and the U.S. long end:

In the last decade, the U.S. 30-year yield has only been above 5.10% for brief periods of time in 2023 and 2025. Last week’s surge higher in Treasury yields must be causing concern among policymakers including incoming Federal Reserve Chair Warsh and Treasury Secretary Bessent.

The prospect of re-initiating a hot conflict in Iran with yields soaring and crude oil prices already well above $100/barrel doesn’t sound like an encouraging prospect for markets.

By Friday’s close, gold had also plunged more than $200/oz from its near $4775/oz high earlier in the week:

Gold (Daily)

While Friday’s price action was putrid, it should be noted that support near $4500/oz held. Moreover, gold remains above an important uptrend line and a series of higher lows remains intact.

Let’s see what next week brings. I stand by what I wrote last week regarding stagflation being bullish for gold, while the Federal Reserve is trapped in a “policy box” from which it cannot escape easily.

Meanwhile, the miners were trading well early in the week, with copper making new all-time highs and other base metals like aluminum soaring. That is until they ran into a brick wall of resistance and a sharp metals sell-off ensued on Friday.

Hudbay Minerals (Daily)

For HBM’s sake, let’s hope the charting adage that there is no such thing as a triple-top holds true.

Newmont (Daily)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) ran into major resistance up at $121-$122, and price swiftly rejected the 3rd test of this level since early April. The next support level in NEM is ~$105.

Turning to junior mining, it was an exciting week with lots of impactful news releases. But it ended on a whimper with Friday’s bloodbath sell-off. Both the GDX and GDXJ were down more than 7% during Friday’s trading session, its worst single-day performance since October 2025.

Andina Copper (TSX-V:ANDC) delivered another stellar step-out intercept at the Cobrasco Copper-Molybdenum Project in Colombia. Hole CDH008 intercepted 272 meters grading 0.50% Cu, 75ppm Mo, 1.92g/t Ag from 52 meters including 152 meters grading 0.67% Cu, 68ppm Mo, 1.90g/t Ag from 54 meters.

The Cobrasco Cu-Mo system appears to have a clear northwest trend to it, and higher-grade mineralization is consistently found in hydrothermal breccia phases:

“The strongest mineralization encountered in CDH008 is associated with several potassic and sericite-altered magmatic-hydrothermal breccias spatially related to intermineral rhyolite porphyry intrusions. Higher Cu-Mo grades are consistently associated with hydrothermal breccia phases, where chalcopyrite occurs as matrix infill and as thin cross-cutting veinlets overprinting earlier molybdenite mineralization. Bornite was locally observed, commonly rimming chalcopyrite, and may indicate a later higher-sulphidation mineralizing event.”

Assays are pending for hole CDH009, and hole CDH010 was still in progress at the time of last week’s news release:

I am optimistic on hole CDH009, and I can see it intercepting a thick interval of high-grade hydrothermal breccia within the first 200 meters. Hole 9 could also show the system ‘swelling’ to the west.

We are also due for an update from the two deep holes being drilled at Piuquenes North to test the strong MT anomaly that begins at 500-600 meters depth:

The large conductivity anomaly at Piuquenes North is fascinating, especially in the context of the geological setting at Piuquenes.

I don’t believe ANDC shares are getting any credit for a potential discovery at Piuquenes North so any positive update from these final two holes of the season could send Andina’s share price to new highs.

Yukon gold explorer Sitka Gold (TSX-V:SIG, OTC:SITKF) has been busy with lots of drilling and news flow in recent weeks; SIG has produced four news releases in the last month, including last week’s mineral resource update that includes the Rhosgobel Deposit.

Sitka has taken a Yukon gold discovery and added a strategic metal kicker. The market already had a growing multi-million-ounce gold system to evaluate. Now it must also consider whether Rhosgobel can become a gold-first deposit with a tungsten by-product credit at precisely the moment when Western governments are waking up to the fragility of critical minerals supply chains.

The updated Rhosgobel inferred resource now stands at 100.68 million tonnes grading 0.70 g/t gold, 0.90 g/t silver, and 0.051% WO₃, containing 2.25 million ounces of gold, 2.93 million ounces of silver, and 51,345 tonnes of tungsten trioxide. That lifts the total RC Gold Project resource to 1.29 million ounces indicated gold and 3.83 million ounces inferred gold across Blackjack, Rhosgobel, and Eiger.

The key takeaway is that Rhosgobel is beginning to look like more than another open-pittable Yukon gold deposit. Sitka has added tungsten and silver into the model, and the tungsten is not just a trace curiosity. Scheelite has been observed across the Rhosgobel Intrusion, with broad tungsten-bearing intervals already reported, including 128.0 meters of 0.115% WO₃, 113.2 meters of 0.116% WO₃, and 152.3 meters of 0.109% WO₃.

Sitka needs to continue to grow the resources, tighten the geometry, prove continuity, keep metallurgical results clean, and show that tungsten can contribute real economic value without complicating the flowsheet. If the 2026 drill program expands the near-surface gold-tungsten system across the broader 1,500 x 2,000 meter anomaly footprint, Rhosgobel could become one of the more interesting new intrusion-related gold discoveries in the Yukon.

Sitka Gold (Daily)

Another recent surprise performance by a junior miner is Barksdale Resources (TSX-V:BRO) and its 150%+ rally in May.

Barksdale Resources (Daily)

Barksdale is a junior copper-zinc-lead-silver explorer focused on the Sunnyside Project in southern Arizona’s Patagonia district, immediately adjacent to South32’s Hermosa complex. The company’s core thesis is simple: South32 is building a major underground critical-minerals mining district next door, while Barksdale controls a highly prospective piece of the same district that may host both near-surface copper-silver mineralization and deeper porphyry/CRD-style targets.

The May 4, 2026 news release was notable because Barksdale intersected broad, shallow, high-grade copper mineralization in the first four holes of its 2026 RC drill program at Sunnyside. The standout hole was SUN26-002R, which returned 392.19 meters grading 0.45% copper from just 3.05 meters depth, including two separate intervals of 60.96 meters grading 0.90% copper and 60.96 meters grading 0.93% copper. Hole SUN26-001R also returned 454.15 meters grading 0.29% copper from 3.05 meters, including 39.63 meters grading 0.95% copper, and both holes ended in mineralization.

The market liked the fact that Barksdale is calling this hypogene porphyry copper mineralization, not a typical supergene blanket. That matters because hypogene copper mineralization implies the system may be primary, deeper-rooted, and potentially connected to a larger porphyry engine rather than being merely a thin secondary-enrichment phenomenon.

However, there could be some holes in the bull thesis on Barksdale. These are reverse-circulation holes, not diamond core; true widths are unknown; Sunnyside does not yet have a defined NI 43-101 resource; and the news release states that future assumptions depend on continuity, additional drilling, and interpretation risk. It seems quite speculative to infer anything conclusively based on RC drilling where there is no structural information available. Early porphyry systems can produce spectacular intervals that later become geologically complicated, structurally disrupted, or lower-grade once drilled on tighter spacing.

Suffice to say, the market likes the Barksdale news and the news release implies there could be more good news on the way. In my latest conversation with Tom Woolrych we discussed Barksdale, and Tom reveals that his fund took part in the latest financing.

I have more to say on Talon Metals (TSX:TLO), Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG), Visionary Copper & Gold (TSX-V:VCG) and a few others. But I will save those comments for during the week, hopefully on the back of news releases from the respective companies.

We will conclude with Mogotes Metals (TSX-V:MOG), and its fantastic news release on Thursday morning that sent the stock soaring more than 150%!

Mogotes Metals (Daily)

The news release comes off as highly promotional at first blush. However, it is also information dense and provides a great deal of color including several boxes of core pics. The core visuals are encouraging, to say the least.

The headline interval — 86 meters of 0.7% Cu, 0.55 g/t Au, 2.7 g/t Ag and 169 ppm Mo from 108 meters, including 43 meters of 1.1% Cu, 0.82 g/t Au, 4.0 g/t Ag and 281 ppm Mo — is exactly the kind of shallow, high-grade, polymetallic intercept that gets attention in this district. Importantly, the interval ends in mineralization, with copper and molybdenum grades increasing at depth.

Assays are still pending for the remaining 270 meters of the hole.

When I first read the news release I thought it was too good to be true, but the more I dug into it and thought about the potential for a fertile Vicuña-style system, the more I became a believer.

The bull case is straightforward: Mogotes is drilling immediately along strike from Filo del Sol, in one of the most metal-endowed copper-gold-silver belts on the planet. The core shows multiple stages of mineralization — chalcopyrite-bornite, covellite/digenite, molybdenum, and epithermal overprints — which is the right geological vocabulary for a large, fertile Vicuña-style system.

Meanwhile, skeptics will note that we only have a partial hole, downhole widths rather than true widths, no resource, no continuity yet, and a lot of district-scale language that still needs to be converted into repeatable drill intercepts. Additionally, the drill rigs have been demobilized for the season, and future work depends on pending results and financing, so the next few assay batches will matter a lot.

I took a flyer on some MOG shares during Friday’s sector-wide bloodbath and I eagerly await the next update from the company.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of companies mentioned in this article including Mogotes Metals, Sitka Gold, and Andina Copper. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

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