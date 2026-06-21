The big market moving event of the week was Wednesday’s FOMC statement and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s first press conference. The knee-jerk market reaction to a hawkish vibe from Warsh was a risk-off move in equities and precious metals. US equities bounced back on Thursday, while precious metals sold-off further.

The ‘statement’ of the statement was its brevity:

Warsh is clearly committed to saying less, and letting Mr. Market guess more.

The dispersion beneath the surface of the equity market continues to stand out, and it has become one of the defining trends of 2026.

Stocks such as CAT, MU, and INTC remain locked in stunning bull-market advances, marching higher as if the broader tape is still awash in risk appetite. Meanwhile, former momentum darlings such as MSTR and PLTR are probing 52-week lows, a reminder that Mr. Market has become far more selective than the headline indices might suggest.

At the same time, one of the hottest trades entering 2026 — gold and silver miners — has become entrenched in a grinding, multi-month downtrend: