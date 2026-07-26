We begin this week’s Charts of The Week with Barrick’s C$20.9 million investment to take a 9.9% stake in Goldfinger Capital favorite Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR, OTC:KGFMF).

In the wake of the Barrick news, KFR shares initially surged more than 20% but then proceeded to settle down and limp to a weekly close at $1.17:

Kingfisher Metals (Daily)