The Charts Of The Week - 7/26/2026: Barrick & Kingfisher, Subtle Clues In Junior Miner Charts, Newmont Record Quarterly FCF, & A Golden Sweet Spot
In this week's edition of Charts of The Week we get right into the heart of the matter, delivering a hefty dose of alpha in the process.
We begin this week’s Charts of The Week with Barrick’s C$20.9 million investment to take a 9.9% stake in Goldfinger Capital favorite Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR, OTC:KGFMF).
In the wake of the Barrick news, KFR shares initially surged more than 20% but then proceeded to settle down and limp to a weekly close at $1.17:
Kingfisher Metals (Daily)