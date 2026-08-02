The final week of July was action-packed with an abundance of corporate news releases across the mining sector, big earnings reports across mega-cap tech companies, a hedge fund blowup, and a disastrous press conference from the Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh.

In this week’s edition of Charts of the Week, I discuss the more notable news releases of the week, review a handful of Goldfinger Capital favorites, and conclude by elucidating why next week has the potential to be an unusually strong buying opportunity in a couple areas of the market.

As usual, we lead with the macro and transition into the micro. One of the breaking stories on Friday was a Reuters photograph taken during a cabinet meeting at Camp David that showed a notepad directly in front of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reading: