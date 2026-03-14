The S&P 500 has now officially erased -$2 trillion in market cap since the Iran war began. The equity market sell-off accelerated at the end of last week, including the largest weekly outflow from financials in history:

And the VIX Volatility Index just made its 2nd consecutive weekly close above 27, this is only the 2nd time since 2023 that the VIX has posted consecutive weekly closes above 27:

VIX (Weekly)

The last time we saw something like this was 11 months ago during the April 2025 “Tariff Tantrum.” In many respects, the current turmoil rhymes with that episode: both are Trump 2.0-driven shocks that have unsettled markets and jolted investor sentiment. The key difference is that the Iran “special operation” does not appear to offer an easy path to a “TACO” reversal. Lives have already been lost, billions of dollars have been spent mobilizing a substantial U.S. military presence, and the stated objective of regime change has, at least so far, failed to materialize.

All of this fear and uncertainty has stocks in the most oversold condition since the April 2025 low:

When equity market conditions reach this level of oversold, coupled with investor sentiment in the toilet, the odds begin to move strongly in favor of an oversold relief rally.

That said, this weekend it feels like a lot of trading desks are beginning to have conversations like this one…