The second quarter of 2026 has not been kind to the precious metals miners.

After a powerful January/February advance that rekindled animal spirits across the sector, Q2 delivered a familiar reminder: junior mining bull markets rarely move in a straight line. Throughout the quarter, the mood shifted from enthusiasm to frustration, and by the end of June, trading volumes had thinned out while investor confidence had clearly been dented.

However, broad weakness can be useful.

When the tide goes out, the strongest swimmers tend to reveal themselves. In a quarter where most miners declined, the charts that held firm, refused to break-down, or quietly carved out constructive bases deserve our attention. Relative strength is one of the market’s most valuable tells. Stocks that resist selling pressure during a sector-wide correction often become the first names to lead when the group turns higher again.

In this post, I have developed the inaugural Fab Five group of miners. This list is based on a handful of factors including relative strength, YTD performance, insider ownership/buying, and share structure. The list is also selected from a universe of roughly 150 miners that I track—this universe of stocks includes producers, developers, and explorers with a higher weighting towards the explorer/junior end of the mining sector.