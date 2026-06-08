The news headlines tell us that Friday’s equity market massacre was the result of the May US jobs report being too strong, raising the probability of a Fed rate hike later this year. While there is no doubt that the May non-farm payrolls report didn’t help things on Friday, I believe there is a lot more to the story. Friday’s trading session was one of those events in which multiple factors culminate simultaneously, creating a major risk-off event across markets.

Valuation fragility in the AI trade is another big factor in equities. Semiconductors and high-multiple tech have been the market’s leadership group, so when yields jumped after the much stronger than expected May NFP report, those long-duration equities were hit hardest.

Sentiment has also remained persistently frothy for weeks, and various equity options ratios have confirmed record levels of speculative fervor including record call option buying in equities.

When you consider the market’s shaky valuation foundation built on the AI trade, frothy sentiment, and record levels of options speculation, suddenly it’s not as surprising that Friday’s drop in the Nasdaq composite was its largest one-day point decline on record:

Nasdaq Composite Index (Daily)

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged more than 10%, its worst single-day drop since March 2020.

Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (Daily)

While Friday’s drop was very large, look at where the SOX has come from in the last couple of months.

Broadcom’s earnings reaction and concerns around AI capex/equity issuance added fuel to Friday’s unwind.

AVGO (Daily)

The crash in the cryptocurrency complex has also dealt a heavy blow to speculative risk-taking sentiment—the MSTR chart is the poster child for the painful bear market that has unfolded in Bitcoin, “Strategy” and various options trading strategies related to MSTR, and the entire crypto complex including Ethereum, Solana, and many others.

MSTR (Daily)

Trump 2.0 was billed to be the most pro-crypto administration imaginable. While there is no doubt Trump 2.0 is incredibly crypto-friendly, in the last year the price action across the space has been characteristic of a bear market.

Bitcoin (One Year)

Following a disastrous month of May that included Michael Saylor’s MSTR selling some of its Bitcoin for the first time in nearly four years, ‘digital gold’ finds itself testing major long-term support near $60,000 for the second time this year.



MSTR’s sale of 32 BTC definitely runs counter to Saylor’s long championed “never sell” Bitcoin treasury narrative; it may also be getting blown out of proportion at this point.

Bitcoin is deeply oversold, and investor sentiment is at its lowest levels since 2023:

9 out of 10 times this sort of setup is an excellent time to be a buyer; the time to buy is when you don’t want to, and this is definitely one of those times in Bitcoin, and its tangential plays like MSTR.

In 2026, Bitcoin—much like gold and silver—has been pressured by the growing perception that the “debasement trade” has run its course. When was the last time you saw someone sharing a graphic of interest on US Treasury debt? Annual government budget deficit? Or total unfunded government liabilities?

I haven’t seen these in a long time, but the reality is that the fiscal situation remains dire, and grows more dire on a daily basis. Gross US Treasury interest expense is ~$3.5 billion per day, and Treasury funding is increasingly reliant on shorter-term securities, which means constant rollover risk.

There is more than US$8 trillion of privately held marketable US Treasury debt maturing within one year. Meanwhile, it has become abundantly clear that Treasury Secretary Bessent is counting on a massive stablecoin bid to come into the US Treasury market to help with $1-$2 trillion of this debt rollover. However, this is a major potential financial chokepoint that has become increasingly strained with 10-year yields trading north of 4.50% for the last month.

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield (Daily)

Kevin Warsh’s first FOMC meeting as Fed Chair is June 16–17, 2026, with the policy statement due Wednesday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. ET and the press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET. This is a quarterly meeting with an updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), meaning markets will get a new dot plot and updated inflation/growth/unemployment forecasts.

This will be an especially critical Fed meeting, not only because it’s Warsh’s first one as Fed Chair, but markets have also suddenly priced in a 1 in 3 chance of a rate HIKE between now and the September FOMC meeting. This sharp adjustment from a Fed easing bias a few months ago, to a tightening bias has derailed the ‘debasement trade’ and helped to put a bid into the US dollar.

US Dollar Index (Quarterly)

A major hold at support at ~98 in the US Dollar Index has transitioned into a failed breakdown setup on the monthly/quarterly charts. There are so many reasons to be bearish on the dollar today, but the price action over the last month is undeniably bullish.

Additionally, the geopolitical backdrop continues to add a risk-off flavor with Iran/Israel tensions simmering, and an “Iran Deal” remaining elusive despite President Trump’s insistence that a deal is imminent.

Perhaps the most mind-boggling market today is crude oil. In North America, we are now in the heart of the summer driving season with inventories at extremely low levels. Meanwhile, WTI crude oil is below $100/barrel, sitting in a downtrend since April:

WTI Crude Oil (Daily)

Resistance at $100, support at $85 in WTI crude oil—a breakout above $100 projects another 25%-30% upside in WTI

I remember watching commodities analyst Jeff Currie on Bloomberg last month, and he stated that the U.S. energy deficits will turn into outright shortages by July 4th.

Distillates like jet fuel are at precariously low inventory levels:

Meanwhile, there are a lot of people about to board airplanes for the FIFA World Cup and then the July 4th Holiday Weekend–this year, the 4th of July will be extra special due to 2026 marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

While the Trump Administration is doing everything it possibly can to keep energy prices in check, the reality is that the clock is ticking. I believe Currie’s July 4th ‘deadline’ is a very real one—it should be noted that if the symmetrical triangle in the WTI crude oil chart resolves to the upside, it would project to $130+/barrel.

While 80% of the population is feeling increasingly tapped out, and suffocating under the rising consumer price inflation in 2026, the wealthy are experiencing an unprecedented boom in 2026 (a little less so after Friday):

Trump 2.0 began with a mantra of Making Main Street Great Again, but the proof is in the pudding. The gap between the wealthy and the average working American has never been greater than it is today—that gap has only widened since January 2025.

Regarding economic inequality, the horse left the barn a long time ago and it’s very difficult to rebalance an already deeply imbalanced situation. I believe the current economic imbalances only serve to ensure that a universal basic income (UBI) is on the way.

The introduction of a UBI in the US will eventually be one of the most bullish fundamental reasons for owning precious metals.

Ironically, precious metals got sold-off aggressively last week with gold closing below its rising 40-week moving average for the first time since 2023:

Gold (Weekly)

Gold finds itself caught in a crossfire with multiple headwinds including central bank gold selling (Turkey), India rationing its gold buying, a rise in global yields and a sudden flip in monetary policy stance from easing to modest tightening.

In a report dated June 5th, UBS framed gold’s recent weakness as a real-yield headwind, not a broken bull market. Simply stated, inflation fears and a delayed Fed easing cycle have temporarily raised the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset.

However, the bigger story remains structural — central banks continue to accumulate gold systematically, with Q1 2026 purchases annualizing at one of the strongest rates since 1950, driven by reserve diversification, geopolitical fragmentation, and the desire for an asset with no counterparty risk.

In a variant view with which I agree, UBS expects the Fed to resume cutting later this year and sees gold reaching US$5,500/oz by year-end 2026, with falling or less burdensome real yields acting as the next major catalyst.

While I remain very bullish on gold long term, I cannot ignore the carnage across the gold/silver mining sector following Friday’s trading session:

AG (Daily)

AEM (Daily)

NEM (Daily)

There are a lot of broken support levels, snapped trendlines, and deeply oversold charts out there. It should be stated that after a trading session that can essentially be characterized as a “crash”, the psychology of market participants firmly shifts to selling into rallies. Dip buying is put on hold until the market resumes an uptrend, and even the smallest rallies become opportunities for traders to reduce risk levels and raise cash.

Something I wrote last week, and will reiterate here, is that the junior mining sector never ceases to exceed my expectations when it comes to volatility.

No matter how many years I’ve spent trading the juniors, they still find a way to leave me in awe. When Mr. Market decides to stir up a hornet’s nest, junior miners can move with a level of violence that is almost impossible to fully prepare for.

We will conclude with a discussion of a few mining stocks, and I’ll begin with a stock that actually rallied last week!

First Atlantic Nickel (Daily)

First Atlantic Nickel & Cobalt (TSX-V:FAN, OTC:FANCF) rose 36% on heavy trading volume. It seems that FAN is in the right place at the right time: Smelter-free nickel in Newfoundland at a time when sulfuric acid shortages are making headlines, and political leaders in US/Canada are becoming acutely aware of North America’s critical minerals processing shortcomings.

A new and improved company website drives home the point that awaruite is a nickel mineral with uniquely attractive attributes that makes it a lot more interesting in 2026:

You’d be hard pressed to find a better company website for a junior mining company.

FAN is a company that we featured for the first time in 2024 (here), and have continued to follow closely (July 2025 Featured Interview). It seems to me that FAN’s recent geologic hydrogen initiative at its Pipestone XL Nickel-Cobalt Alloy Project may be drawing increased attention from institutional investors.

The addition of Douglas Wicks as strategic advisor is a big addition for FAN. Dr. Wicks has over 25 years of leadership experience across critical minerals processing, advanced materials, and energy research. He is the former Program Director at the U.S. Department of Energy, where he designed and led ARPA-E’s MINER critical minerals program and geologic hydrogen portfolio, including the first U.S. federal program to competitively fund stimulated geologic hydrogen research.

Copper essentially made a new all-time high early last week, before it proceeded to roll-over and die along with everything else on Friday. None of my discovery-focused copper explorers were spared the blade, and even super-premium juniors like Andina Copper (TSX-V:ANDC) got sold-off aggressively at the end of last week:

Andina Copper (Daily)

The irony is that Andina made a new all-time high earlier in the week, and on May 28th Andina announced that it has made a new discovery at the Piuquenes Project North target (PN North).

Holes PIU12 and PIU13 at PN North were completed to final depths of 992.60 meters and 1,235 meters, respectively. Both holes confirmed the presence of copper sulphide mineralization with the ~700m x ~800m MT anomaly targeted by the current drill program.

In particular, hole PIU13 intersected four porphyry intrusive phases, including the strongest visible copper sulphide mineralization in either hole. In PIU13, the strongest copper sulphide mineralization was observed between 848 meters and 1,045 meters downhole, within an early porphyry phase:

Chalcopyrite and bornite, were observed throughout the early mineralized porphyry, occurring in quartz veins and as disseminations associated with potassic alteration.

It’s very difficult to assess the copper grade of mineralization in these holes based on limited information. However, I view the discovery at PN North to be very encouraging. The fact that the screaming MT conductivity anomaly is confirmed to be related with copper sulphide mineralization is a huge breakthrough. The presence of A/B veins, potassic alteration, and chalcopyrite/bornite in both holes drilled at PN North is an even bigger bonus!

PN North is a deep target, but it’s also a very big target located in copper porphyry elephant country, and Andina is already 2/2 into this large/strong MT conductivity anomaly.

We are awaiting assays for holes 9 and 10 at Cobrasco. Meanwhile, hole 11 is well underway. As far as I’m concerned, dips are buying opportunities in Andina until further notice.

Another company that had a new discovery recently is Awale Resources (TSX-V:ARIC) at the Charger 2 Target at its Odienné Project in Côte d’Ivoire.

Awale shares initially popped on the discovery news, but then dropped along with everything else on Friday.

Awale Resources (Daily)

Awale continues to systematically advance step-out and infill drilling across both the Charger 1 and Charger 2 targets with mineralization remaining open in all directions. Results are also pending from a six-hole step-out exploration program northeast of the Charger 1 deposit.

Awale CEO Andrew Chubb summed it up nicely in a recent video that accompanied the news release:

“As we keep drilling down we’ll see our block model expand out towards Charger 2.... we are seeing the exact same breccia system as Charger 1, same mineralization style, same alteration and similar geometry..... we’ve got a resource growth story.”

Awale is one of the best African gold exploration stories out there today, and I continue to be miffed as to Mr. Market’s lack of uptake on ARIC shares. This too shall pass, and 2026 stands to be the year that Awale steps into the big leagues.

Returning to my favorite copper state, Arizona, there were some notable updates from juniors that are flying under-the-radar. Intrepid Metals (TSX-V:INTR) welcomed the return of Ken Brophy as President. Mr. Brophy is the former CEO of Intrepid, and he has played an integral role with the company for many years.

Intrepid controls a highly sought after land position (Corral Copper Project) in southern Arizona copper country (Cochise County), and I view Brophy’s return as a very positive development that will help to ensure that INTR shareholders get maximum value in any potential future M&A transaction.

Intrepid Metals (Daily)

Other southern Arizona copper juniors that I follow closely include Aztec Minerals (TSX-V:AZT) and Gunnison Copper (TSX:GCU), both of which are working very hard to advance their respective Arizona copper-silver-gold projects. However, there is an Arizona copper/silver explorer that has a unique project located within 3 kilometers of the largest copper deposit in North America.

In April, Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ, OTC:PMOMF) completed a phase I drilling program at its Silver King Project, located in the Pioneer Mining District near the town of Superior, Arizona. The Phase I program consisted of eight diamond drill holes totaling 1,272 meters of core. Seven holes were designed to test the upper portions of the historically mined Silver King pipe-like mineralized body, while one hole (SK-26-07) was a deep test targeting the down-plunge extension below the historic mine workings.

Prismo has noted that deep hole SK-26-07 intersected potassic alteration, abundant disseminated pyrite, and local chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite in a previously unrecognized intrusion beginning at ~360 meters downhole.

Prismo Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson stated, “The alteration and mineralization encountered in the deep intrusive in hole SK-26-07 appear distinctly different from the mainly sericite alteration around the Silver King pipe-like body and are suggestive of a porphyry copper system. The presence of potassic alteration, pyrite veinlets, and hypogene copper is particularly significant and opens the door to much larger potential on the property.”

Assays are pending for all holes from Phase I, and results are expected imminently. Last week, Prismo hosted a webinar with CEO Alain Lambert, Chief Exploration Officer Craig Gibson, and technical advisor Dr. Linus Keating.

The webinar is well worth watching, not only for Prismo at Silver King, but also to learn more about Arizona geology, the Resolution Copper Deposit, and porphyry exploration. At the 42:35 mark, Dr. Keating begins discussing hole 26-07:

“We were very pleased with the results of hole 7. Having found some of this potassically altered rock at the top of the Bilk shaft and assuming that it came from deeper, hole 7 has helped to confirm that. And we only have partial results back, but it does look like there’s a strong, say 20 to 30x increase in copper content down the hole, in that last 500 feet.

And it’s associated with lead values falling off, zinc values falling off, antimony and mercury falling off. Instead things like strontium and sodium are definitely increasing. So we’re very excited to see the rest of these assays, so we can begin to really model what’s going on. But it certainly looks encouraging that we’re moving out of an epithermal sort of sphere, and into a deeper, more copper rich part of the system.

And you know we may still be scratching the surface here even at 1600 feet (downhole depth). We’ve got a ways to go, but you just can’t deny that not only are we seeing the alteration we expected, but we’re seeing increasing copper numbers that strongly support that alteration.”

Prismo has been busy preparing for a Phase II drilling program. A deeper-seeking IP geophysical survey is up next at Silver King, more detailed deeper-seeing geophysical data will go a long way towards helping to understand the scale of what they may have tapped into in hole 26-07.

Additionally, one of the first priorities for Phase II drilling at Silver King could be to simply reenter and extend hole 26-07 to depth. But first, let’s see the assay results!

Disclosure: Author owns shares of several stocks discussed in this video including Andina Copper, Awale Resources, Prismo Metals, and First Atlantic Nickel. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Prismo Metals and First Atlantic Nickel have compensated Goldfinger Capital for the production and dissemination of CEO interviews, so some information should be considered biased.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.