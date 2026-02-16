Last week, gold and silver continued their respective volatile consolidations. However, there is mounting evidence that both metals are settling into tighter trading ranges.

Silver has become a heated trade, with tremendous tension building on both sides of the market. In recent days, I have noticed a growing contingent of vocally bearish silver shorts—something I did not observe during the final months of 2025. The sharp price decline at the end of January has attracted a bearish cohort convinced that silver prices have become detached from fundamentals.

Meanwhile, silver appears to be carving out a trading range, currently bounded by roughly $70 on the downside and $85 on the upside:

Silver (Daily)

I have been clear that the best thing for silver is to continue to consolidate in this trading range for at least a few more weeks. The longer silver consolidates in a narrowing range, the higher the probability of another leg higher and a short squeeze in the Spring.

Gold has a slightly more bullish chart than silver, with price still well above its rising 40-day moving average:

Gold (Daily)

It should be noted that Thursday’s large gold and silver declines appears to have been related to a combination of factors including higher perceived probability of a US/Iran deal, and a report that the White House was reviewing potentially rolling back some aluminum (and steel) tariffs.

What does aluminum have to do with precious metals you ask?