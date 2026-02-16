The Charts of The Week: Traders Run The Stops In Gold/Silver, Treasury Yields Tumble, US Dollar On The Brink, & Under-The-Radar Junior Miners
An eventful week for markets included a strong earnings report from Canadian gold giant Agnico Eagle and a big decline in Treasury yields.
Last week, gold and silver continued their respective volatile consolidations. However, there is mounting evidence that both metals are settling into tighter trading ranges.
Silver has become a heated trade, with tremendous tension building on both sides of the market. In recent days, I have noticed a growing contingent of vocally bearish silver shorts—something I did not observe during the final months of 2025. The sharp price decline at the end of January has attracted a bearish cohort convinced that silver prices have become detached from fundamentals.
Meanwhile, silver appears to be carving out a trading range, currently bounded by roughly $70 on the downside and $85 on the upside:
Silver (Daily)
I have been clear that the best thing for silver is to continue to consolidate in this trading range for at least a few more weeks. The longer silver consolidates in a narrowing range, the higher the probability of another leg higher and a short squeeze in the Spring.
Gold has a slightly more bullish chart than silver, with price still well above its rising 40-day moving average:
Gold (Daily)
It should be noted that Thursday’s large gold and silver declines appears to have been related to a combination of factors including higher perceived probability of a US/Iran deal, and a report that the White House was reviewing potentially rolling back some aluminum (and steel) tariffs.
What does aluminum have to do with precious metals you ask?