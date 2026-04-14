Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

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ronmt
6h

Robert ... I have a bunch of copper ... and all things metal ... I am sorry for the state of the US and the World economies ... and the $9T debt ... and the printing presses running 24/7/365 ... and the re-rating that will suck unless you own junior minors ... senior minors and hard assests ... I didn't make the Freaking mess ... but I bet I clean up ... Thank You !!

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