Copper has emerged as a foundational metal of the 21st century, uniquely critical to the electrified economy underpinning artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), grid expansion, and defense systems. As global electrification accelerates, demand for copper is projected to rise sharply — yet supply is not keeping pace, creating a widening gap that could constrain economic growth, technological advancement, and global infrastructure development.

S&P Global recently published a report titled “Copper in the Age of AI: Challenges of Electrification”. The S&P Global report frames copper not just as another industrial commodity but as the “connective artery” of modern infrastructure — essential wherever electricity flows, wires are deployed, or advanced digital systems are installed. It highlights how AI’s energy and hardware needs intensify demand on an already stressed supply chain.

When you think of copper as the connective artery of all modern infrastructure, you quickly come to understand the strategic importance of the red metal and why the price has to move higher over the coming years.

Copper (Monthly)

Key Themes & Takeaways From S&P Global Report

Demand Drivers: Electrification + AI

Expansion of global electrification — power grids, data centers, renewable systems, electrified transport — is driving stronger copper demand than ever.

AI and data center buildouts are large contributors — requiring massive electrical infrastructure and copper-intensive cooling and power delivery systems.

Copper also underpins traditional growth sectors (construction, consumer electronics) alongside emerging ones (AI, robotics, defense).

Demand Forecasts & Quantitative Outlook

Copper demand is projected to increase sharply by 2040, with some analyses suggesting a rise of around 50% over current levels, putting annual demand above 40 million tonnes.

AI, data centers, and defense sectors together contribute a significant new layer of demand beyond historical drivers.

Humanoid robots each contain between 4 and 8 kilograms of copper—the numbers begin to get very large when one considers the possibility of hundreds of millions of humanoid robots produced annually beginning in ~2035

Supply-Side Challenges: Fewer Discoveries & Higher Costs

The world’s current pace of mined copper expansion lags demand growth, risking a gap of potentially 10+ million tonnes annually by 2040 if new mines and recycling are not scaled.

Meaningful new discoveries are increasingly scarce, and some discoveries that were made in the 1990s still aren’t in production today (Pebble, Resolution, etc.)

Exploration is being forced to go deeper into the Earth, using geophysics to make ‘blind discoveries’ under cover (more expensive with lower probability of success)

Copper mining is increasingly complex and costly.

Average ore grades are in a long-term downtrend while mining costs continue to rise each year

Copper exploration budgets aren’t keeping pace with inflation, let alone rising to meet the electrification challenge.

Copper production is geographically concentrated (e.g., Chile, Peru), which exposes global supply chains to political, environmental, and logistical disruptions.

The U.S.A. is a copper-rich country, it just needs to permit and build more mines.

Recycling helps to bridge the gap, but recycled copper alone will not close the supply gap.

Strategic & Economic Risks

A sustained copper shortfall could pose a ‘systemic risk’ to global industries including energy infrastructure and technology rollouts.

Policymakers in several countries have designated copper as a critical mineral due to its strategic role in electrification and national security.

Supply constraints may inflate prices, potentially slowing investment in copper-dependent infrastructure and technologies.

Implications & What Needs to Happen Next

To align copper supply with the needs of an AI-powered and electrified future, S&P Global underscores the necessity of:

Accelerated investment in new copper mines and broader supply chain capacity.

Enhanced recycling technologies and processes to boost return flows of copper into the economy.

Diversification of copper processing and refining capacity to reduce vulnerability from geographic concentration.

Copper is central to the emerging economy shaped by AI, electrification, and advanced technologies — but a looming supply deficit threatens ambitious buildouts. Closing that gap will require coordinated action across mining investment, recycling innovation, and global policy frameworks.

Not only do we need to build more mines, we need to build them quickly—while also rapidly expanding investment in critical minerals exploration, processing, and recycling. Today, the West faces a “Manhattan Project–like” challenge in building out and reshaping its raw-materials supply chain. I would be lying if I didn’t say that I am skeptical about whether policymakers are up to the challenge that lies ahead.

