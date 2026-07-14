We begin with the U.S. June CPI Report that showed a shocking month-over-month reversal from +.5% headline CPI in May to -.4% in June:

I anticipated this CPI print would be cool, but it managed to surpass even my expectations. Some surprises included drops in lodging, car insurance, and medical care.

Obviously, energy prices play an important role in the month-to-month fluctuations in headline CPI, but even the core CPI number came in flat M/M.

Could it be that the increase in gasoline prices since March has cut into consumer spending, resulting in demand destruction in other areas of the economy? I feel like that is likely to be the case when it comes to lodging and airfare. However, perhaps we are also beginning to see the disinflationary benefits of AI creep into certain areas of the economy.

Regardless of the driving forces, the drop-off in headline CPI in June is the largest since March 2020, when the world temporarily froze due to the onset of the covid pandemic.

There is mounting evidence that inflation is cooling, and inflation expectations have already fallen below pre-Iran February levels.

I expect Fed Chair Warsh will continue to talk tough and not show his cards for at least another couple of months. However, I believe we all know that he really wants to lower rates and try to reduce the U.S. Treasury interest expense burden.

A sub-3.0% core CPI that is trending lower could provide enough cover for the Fed to place more focus on the labor market. Another poor monthly employment report in early August will serve to flip Fed Funds Futures from pricing in tightening, to pricing in a potential rate cut in Q4 2026.

Naturally, July rate hike expectations plunged following the CPI data, and precious metals cheered the news.

Gold (Daily)

In the last few weeks, gold has dropped below the $4,000 support level on no less than half a dozen occasions. Each time it has quickly rebounded back above $4,000. One has to wonder how long the yellow metal can continue to flirt with this support level, before it decisively breaks below it.

I would prefer to see follow-through buying over the next few trading sessions, with a weekly close north of $4,200/oz. Such a scenario would greatly increase the probability that gold has seen its final retest of the $4,000/oz support level.

Rising real rates have added to a collection of headwinds for precious metals in recent months:

It’s worth noting that managed money traders have begun accumulating gold futures during the recent decline.

This is a sign that shorts are being covered, and some funds are beginning to increase their gold exposure through the futures market. Overall, I view this as a positive sign.

Meanwhile, China’s central bank displayed a strengthening appetite for gold throughout the spring.

Chinese consumers are also a key source of physical demand for gold and silver:

There is evidence that Chinese consumers curbed their physical metal buying during May and June, combined with a decline in demand from India and it’s no surprise that the gold price has declined nearly 20% from its early May high.

India tends to resume its physical gold buying first, beginning in August. Chinese physical buying generally revives later—late August into September. Regardless, we are about to experience a positive seasonal turn in precious metals. Coupled with a flip in inflation expectations, and a weakening U.S. labor market, the conditions are supportive of an imminent tradable low in gold and silver.

Finally, I would like to use a simple junior miner chart to illustrate how charts do actually reflect company fundamentals and news flow.

Kingfisher Metals (Daily)

I chose Kingfisher because it is familiar to readers, timely, and it illustrates relatively clean price action.

KFR rallied impressively from January through early May. During this period of time, the company published a number of important news releases outlining a potential new copper-gold porphyry discovery in hole 25-011 at the Hank Target. In addition, Kingfisher closed the largest financing in the history of the company, and it did so without issuing a warrant.

Those who were cut back in the private placement went out and bought shares on the open market during March. We also witnessed the standard seasonal uptick in Golden Triangle drill plays in April/May.

As drilling drew closer, and the junior mining sector experienced significant headwinds, we saw KFR enter a consolidation within a trading range. Last week’s free trading date for the March private placement unlocked additional selling pressure in KFR shares. However, the $1.00 support level held strong.

Drilling is now underway with three diamond drill rigs at the HWY 37 Project. Meanwhile, KFR shareholders face the prospect of impactful news flow beginning imminently, and continuing into January 2027.

Of course, the word “impactful” is up to interpretation. For my part, I am betting the recent trading range will resolve to the upside.

In summary, charts tell a story. The problem for many speculators is that they aren’t adept at objectively translating the story, and figuring out what they’re missing. Another critical aspect of technical analysis is being able to utilize the chart for important context, and then figuring out what your fellow market participants are going to do next.

Everybody can read yesterday’s newspaper, the trick is in anticipating what tomorrow’s newspaper will say. Sometimes charts can provide important clues that can help to tilt the odds in the favor of those who are able to interpret those clues.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Kingfisher Metals at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.