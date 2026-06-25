Gold is not just another commodity. It does not trade purely on mine supply, jewelry demand, or central bank purchases. Gold is money without a central bank, a financial asset with no counterparty risk, and a mirror that reflects the market’s collective perception of liquidity, inflation, deflation, and monetary policy.

This is why gold moves in cycles.

At times, investors become convinced that monetary debasement is underway. They look at rising deficits, expanding central bank balance sheets, negative real rates, fiscal dominance, currency weakness, and stubborn inflation, and they conclude that fiat money is losing purchasing power. In that environment, gold becomes the natural release valve.

Capital flows into gold because investors are not merely buying a metal; they are buying insurance against the erosion of money itself.

And when this belief becomes widespread, the gold price can move violently higher. The rally can be exacerbated by central bank gold accumulation driven by a need to diversify their reserves away from the US dollar.

That is when the rubber band stretches.

When Debasement Becomes the Dominant Narrative

Gold bull markets are often born in doubt and mature in certainty. Early in the cycle, few investors care. Gold grinds higher while most market participants remain focused on equities, credit, crypto, real estate, or whatever the dominant speculation of the day happens to be.

Then something changes.

Inflation proves more persistent than expected. Central banks appear trapped. Governments continue running large deficits. Real interest rates move lower, or investors begin to anticipate that policymakers will eventually choose easier money over fiscal austerity.

If we think back to the end of 2024 and early 2025, we will remember the propaganda surrounding DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) and the prospect of smaller US government budget deficits. As it became clear that DOGE was nothing more than a failed experiment with no prospect of actually containing government spending, gold resumed its long-term uptrend.

Gold (October 2024 to January 2026)

When the market starts to believe that debasement is not a risk, but a policy path, gold begins to attract broader attention.

This is what occurred throughout 2025.

The move feeds on itself. Rising gold prices validate the debasement thesis. The debasement thesis attracts more buyers. More buyers push gold higher. Eventually, what started as a rational repricing can become an emotional stampede.

The rubber band stretches further.

This what we witnessed in December/January.

This is the part of the cycle where investors begin extrapolating. Gold at $2,500 makes $3,000 feel inevitable. Gold vaulting above $3,000 for the first time makes the prospect of $4,000 gold feel conservative. Analysts raise targets. Gold captures headlines again. Bulls become emboldened. Skeptics begin to capitulate.

And then, just when the story feels airtight, the market begins to change.

The Snapback: When Deflation Fear Returns

Gold does not only respond to inflation. It also responds to liquidity.

This is one of the most important points for investors to understand.

When markets begin to perceive that deflationary pressure is building, gold can come under pressure even if the long-term monetary debasement thesis remains intact. A rising dollar, falling commodity prices, widening credit spreads, declining equity markets, or weakening economic data can all shift investor psychology.

Suddenly, the dominant fear is no longer “my money is being debased.”

The dominant fear becomes “I need liquidity.”

In deflationary scares, investors sell what they can sell. They raise cash. They reduce risk. They question prior assumptions. They stop thinking about the purchasing power of money five years from now and start worrying about balance sheets, margin calls, and near-term downside.

Gold vs. US Dollar vs. 10-Year UST Yield

That is when the gold market rubber band snaps back.

The same market that previously overshot to the upside can overshoot to the downside. Investors who were convinced gold could only go higher begin to question whether the bull market is over. The narrative flips.

And sentiment follows price, only all the time. As price makes new YTD lows, investor sentiment falls through the floor.

This is what we are seeing today with the Daily Sentiment Index (DSI) for gold reaching a 10 reading.

The metal that was recently treated as the ultimate safe haven suddenly gets sold because liquidity is scarce and positioning has become crowded.

This is the golden rubber band.

It stretches. It snaps back. It stretches again.

Monetary Policy: Perception Matters as Much as Reality

Gold also trades on investor perception of monetary policy posture.

The key word is perception.

It is not always about what central bankers are actually doing today. It is often about what investors believe they will be forced to do tomorrow.

If the market believes the Federal Reserve is behind the curve, gold tends to benefit. If investors think policymakers are tolerating inflation, monetizing deficits, or preparing to cut rates into an inflationary backdrop, gold can surge. In this environment, the market smells debasement before it shows up clearly in the data.

Conversely, if investors believe policymakers are becoming more restrictive, or that deflation is emerging despite easier policy, gold can struggle. Even the possibility of tighter liquidity can be enough to pressure the metal.

This is why gold can sometimes decline during periods that appear, on the surface, to be bullish for gold (Example: gold has been in decline since the conflict in Iran began on February 28th). It is not simply reacting to inflation data. It is reacting to the interaction between inflation, liquidity, real rates, the dollar, policy expectations, and investor psychology.

Gold is a monetary asset. Monetary assets trade on expectations.

New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s first press conference was a textbook example of investor perception translating to market price action, formulating a dominant narrative in the process.

The Rubber Band Always Overshoots

The opportunity in gold comes from understanding that the rubber band rarely settles neatly at fair value.

At euphoric highs, the rubber band gets stretched too far in one direction. Investors become too certain that debasement is the only possible outcome. They are willing to pay up and chase a rally in order to secure what they perceive to be protection from further monetary debasement. They forget that liquidity cycles can turn. They forget that even secular bull markets contain violent corrections.

At despondent lows, the rubber band gets stretched too far in the opposite direction. Investors become too certain that deflation will dominate. They sell gold as though monetary debasement has disappeared from the world. They forget that policymakers generally respond to deflationary pressure with more liquidity, lower rates, bigger deficits, and ultimately more currency creation.

In other words, the very forces that pressure gold during a deflation scare often plant the seeds for the next leg higher.

This is the paradox.

Gold can sell off when deflation fears rise. But if those fears become severe enough, the policy response usually becomes gold bullish.

That is why the best opportunities in gold often arrive when investors are least interested in owning it.

From January’s Extreme to Today’s Opposite Setup

Gold reached an all-time high in January 2026 amid a powerful debasement narrative. Investors had become increasingly convinced that policymakers were boxed in, inflation risk remained persistent, and fiat currency purchasing power would continue to erode.

The rubber band stretched.

It was no accident that gold and silver peaked within 24 hours of a major low in the US Dollar Index.

US Dollar Index vs. Gold and Silver (2026)

Since then, the market has moved toward the other side of the emotional spectrum. Instead of focusing exclusively on debasement, investors have increasingly begun to price in the risk of weakening growth, tighter liquidity, and potential deflationary pressure. Investor psychology has shifted from fear of inflation to fear of contraction.

That shift has weighed on gold and the miners.

We are now approaching the opposite extreme of the January high. The rubber band is increasingly being pulled toward pessimism, liquidation, and disinterest.

This does not mean gold must bottom today, tomorrow, or next week. Rubber bands can stretch further than seems reasonable. Markets can overshoot longer than investors expect. Sentiment can become darker. Forced selling can push prices below levels that appear fundamentally justified.

But the character of the opportunity is changing.

At the January high, the risk was that investors had already priced in too much debasement too quickly. Today, the risk is that investors are beginning to price in too much deflation fear, too much monetary restraint, and too little future policy response.

That is where opportunity begins to emerge.

Buying the Snapback

Successful gold investing is not about permanently worshipping at the altar of the metal. Nor is it about dismissing gold every time it corrects.

It is about recognizing where we are in the liquidity and psychology cycle.

When everyone believes debasement is inevitable and gold is trading vertically higher, discipline matters. That is when the rubber band is stretched and risk is rising, even if the long-term thesis remains intact.

When everyone begins to fear deflation, liquidity stress, and lower prices, patience and courage matter. That is when the rubber band may be snapping back too far, creating the conditions for the next major opportunity.

The gold market has a habit of humiliating both zealots and skeptics. It rewards those who understand cycles.

Gold rises when investors lose faith in money. Gold falls when investors scramble for money. Then, when the scramble becomes severe enough, policymakers usually create more money.

That is the cycle.

That is the rubber band.

And as we approach the opposite extreme of the January 2026 high, investors should be paying close attention. The best opportunities in gold are never found when the story feels easy. They are usually found when the rubber band has snapped back, sentiment has soured, charts appear broken, and the market has forgotten why it stretched in the first place.

We should also note a growing recent divergence between Treasury yields and gold, the sort of divergence that can often market a major low.

In recent weeks, the gold/10-year correlation has flipped from strongly negative to positive

The recent Treasury yield-curve flattening has helped to pressure gold lower as investors fear tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy. However, the last few times we saw the gold/TNX correlation flip from strongly negative to positive it coincided with large gold price rallies (January 2025, September 2025, etc.).

Commodities guru Jeff Currie was correct in his $4,000 near-term gold price forecast. But attached to his $4,000 call is a longer term forecast that gold will subsequently rise to $10,000. The $10,000 forecast is likely to be more like a 24-36 month forecast, but the risk of focusing too much on near-term negativity is that we miss out on the bigger picture opportunities. A ~30% decline from the ATH feels terrible in the moment, however, missing out on the next 150% of upside would probably feel far worse.

I’ll conclude by reiterating the current washed-out gold market sentiment as evidenced by a DSI reading of 10. When gold sentiment becomes this washed out, the signal is not that the bottom must occur immediately. The signal is that the rubber band has become deeply stretched to the downside.

Historically, these moments have tended to offer attractive forward returns over the following several months, even if gold has occasionally made one final downside probe. Recent examples of gold reaching DSI readings of 10 or lower include March 2020, September 2022 and September 2023, gold was higher 3/6/12 months later in each of these examples.

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