2026 is shaping up to be the biggest year ever for the Idaho Copper Belt (ICB) with multiple high-impact drill programs soon to be underway across the belt. Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) is leading the charge with drilling already underway at Southern Flats and Leviathan, however, there are a number of other explorers that will be drilling across the Belt in 2026.

The companies expected to be drilling in 2026 include the following:

Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG) - Hercules Project (Leviathan, Pegasus, Southern Flats, Hook Targets etc.)

IDEX Metals (TSX-V:IDEX) - Freeze Project

Scout Discoveries (private) - Cuddy Mountain Project

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) - Pole Creek Project

Yes, you read that right. US$120 billion market cap mining giant Rio Tinto is expected to embark on its maiden drill program at its Pole Creek Project, located a few kilometers to the southwest of Hercules’ Pegasus Target.

Scout has been drilling at its Climax Target at Cuddy Mountain since the end of 2025, and Scout’s latest update detailed the drilling at Climax.

Meanwhile, Hercules mobilized a drill rig to Southern Flats in mid-March to resume drilling hole HER-25-25, shortly thereafter a second drill rig resumed drilling hole HER-25-18 at Leviathan.

Hercules is expected to ramp up to four diamond drill rigs by early May, with a greater goal of drilling ~25,000 meters in total in 2026.

Finally, IDEX Metals (TSX-V:IDEX) recently revealed multiple high-priority drill targets across a cohesive, multi-kilometer hydrothermal footprint consistent with an intrusive-centered porphyry copper-molybdenum system.

Copper/molybdenum Ratio Overlaying Vector IP Geophysics, showing outward dispersion of higher molybdenum core to more copper rich periphery

Molybdenum anomalies along the North Breccia-Kismet Corridor

Soil geochemistry suggests a buried intrusive center under the North Breccia-Kismet Corridor, and the results of hole 25006 show molybdenum mineralization strengthening downhole in the direction of the prominent MT/ELF anomaly beneath the North Breccia Target.

IDEX plans to begin drilling by early May, with the drill rig mobilizing to the North Breccia Target targeting the large geophysical anomaly at depth.

Overall, it couldn’t be a more exciting time for the Idaho Copper Belt in spring 2026—I expect that by the end of May we will have four active drill programs across the Belt. You can count on much more content and coverage of the Idaho Copper Belt throughout 2026, including site visits and insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Hercules Metals and IDEX Metals at the time of publishing this video. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

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