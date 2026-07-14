The summer doldrums are in full effect across precious metals and miners, with many stocks trading to new YTD lows and GDX closing at its lowest level since last November. In this video, I outline the trade setup I envision forming by the end of July. A confluence of factors will coincide during the final week of this month, and it could result in one of the most attractive risk/reward setups in the gold mining sector since at least early 2024.

In particular, Newmont (NYSE:NEM) ended Q1 with $8.8 billion of cash and $3.2 billion of net cash. That substantially reduces financial risk in the event of further gold price weakness, and gives the company considerable flexibility to repurchase shares during weakness. In addition, Newmont trades at 6x trailing adjusted EBITDA and roughly 9.5x current 2026 consensus EPS. That places Newmont between higher-quality premium producer Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), around 7.2x trailing EBITDA, and discounted Barrick (NYSE:B), around 5.5–5.6x.

A 7x trailing adjusted EBITDA is a reasonable base-case multiple for Newmont. However, if the gold giant is able to demonstrate cost-containment and improved operational execution one could argue that it deserves at least a comparable valuation multiple to AEM due to its tremendous scale, and the scarcity factor of being the sole gold/silver producer in the S&P 500.

The NEM chart isn’t pretty, but lets monitor to see if the $92 support level continues to hold.

Newmont (Daily)

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Agnico Eagle and Kinross Gold at the time of publishing this video. Author may buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.