2026 stands to be the busiest year of exploration drilling in the history of the junior mining sector. No where is this more true than in exploration hotspots like Ontario, B.C., Idaho, Newfoundland, Yukon Territory, Arizona, Nevada, Colombia, and Chile.

This is an incredibly exciting time to be a junior mining investor, but with so many active drill programs simultaneously underway, it can be a bit tricky to keep track of everything across a broad junior miner watchlist. I have put together relatively concise updates on a collection of more than a dozen Goldfinger Capital favorites.