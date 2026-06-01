Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR, OTC:KGFMF) enters the summer 2026 field season embarking on one of the most widely anticipated drill programs in all of North America: a fully funded, 15,000-meter diamond drill campaign designed to follow up on the newly recognized Hank copper-gold porphyry discovery while testing multiple additional porphyry targets across the broader HWY 37 Project. June 15th is the mobilization date for the first drill rig, but the camp crew is already on site getting everything ready for a busy exploration season that will continue into October.

New drill pads will begin getting constructed after June 15th, and by July 5th it is likely that all three diamond drill rigs will be turning.