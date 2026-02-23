Graham Summers, The Macro King, joins Goldfinger Capital to discuss a number of macro-market topics including AI, Treasury yields, Gold, the US Dollar and more.



Graham is the author of the #1 bestseller The Everything Bubble. He coined the term in 2014 to warn investors about the Fed’s endgame. Now, he's showing investors how to survive it.

I particularly enjoyed Graham’s near term market forecast that involves an equity market downturn, a plunge in UST yields, and then an unleashing of the liquidity spigots to create a large rise in yields and precious metals in time for the US midterm elections in the 2nd half of the year.

Watch the full interview!

You can find Graham on Substack at Macro King.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.