At the Future Minerals Forum 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, top Trump 2.0 mining official David Copley delivered remarks on a panel that was titled “What Happened To The Nation Builders?” This is the first time I’ve witnessed Copley speak and I was thoroughly impressed.

Before we dive into his remarks, let’s learn about who David Copley is.

David Copley is a senior policy official in the Trump White House with a mandate to coordinate critical minerals and strategic resource policy across government agencies, reflecting a broader prioritization of resource security in national strategy. Under Trump 2.0, Copley has taken on senior roles focused on mineral supply chains, strategic resources, and U.S. national security policy:

Key Positions:

Top Mining Official at the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) — Copley was tapped to coordinate federal efforts to boost domestic extraction and processing of critical minerals (like lithium, copper, cobalt) and related permitting reforms. The NEDC is an interagency body chaired by the Interior Secretary aimed at implementing Trump’s “energy dominance” and critical minerals agenda.

Senior Director at the National Security Council (NSC) — Later in 2025, he was appointed to a senior role at the NSC to focus on strengthening U.S. supply chains for strategic resources and enhance access to critical minerals vital for defense and advanced technologies. His remit has been broadly described as involving international economics and geostrategic affairs.

Copley’s resume includes previously holding a strategic development role at gold giant Newmont (NYSE:NEM). Additionally, during Trump’s first administration (2017–2021), he worked at the U.S. State Department.

Copley serves as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and previously worked with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) focusing on security issues including the Middle East.

Copley is one of those men who is ideal for his role in the Trump Administration, instilling confidence in those receiving his message. His delivery didn’t leave much room for interpretation—the U.S.A. is very serious about securing its critical minerals supply chain and achieving energy independence.

Copley’s Message in Riyadh: “We are doing things the US government has never done before to support the mining industry.”

Here is an edited transcript of Copley’s presentation, with emphasis made by myself on the most important excerpts:

‘Thank you, David, for inviting me to join the panel today. And thank you so much to our Saudi Arabian hosts for putting on this incredible event. Well, I think the straightforward answer to your panel question of whether mining companies are going to regain a leadership role in national development is unequivocally, yes. And as a result, mining companies are going to get a lot of attention from guys like me, and governments around the world.

In the United States, for a number of decades, we’ve badly neglected our mining sector and generally been happy to outsource mining activities to other countries and governments around the world. According to Standard and Poor’s, it takes 29 years to build an average mine in the United States, largely because of our very onerous permitting regime.

But I’m proud to say that under President Trump’s leadership, the United States has done a complete 180 in the last 12 months, and again made mining a priority area for our national development. Because as all of you understand, minerals are the elemental building blocks of everything we need to re-industrialize our country.

So what are we doing in the US? I would say broadly, four things: We’re investing in mining projects. We’re stockpiling minerals. We’re going to protect our mining companies. And we’re rebuilding our mining ecosystem.

To start, we’re investing heavily in mining specific projects like our recent deals with MP Materials, Lithium Americas, Korea Zinc, Maadan here in the Kingdom and many, many others.

I believe over the next few years, the United States government will deploy hundreds of billions of dollars of capital into the mining sector between debt and equity. We are doing things the American government has never done before, like equity investing, so we can get deals to pencil quickly and move forward.

We’re creating public private investment funds like our critical minerals consortium with Orion Resource Partners in New York. We have partnerships with other minerals focused investment funds like TechMet, and there will be plenty more to come here as we seek to make sure the United States has a roadmap for every mineral we need to power our economy.

Second, we’ve begun stockpiling minerals. President Trump convinced Congress over the summer to give us $2 billion to stockpile critical minerals in our national defense stockpile. That’s the largest investment we’ve made in stockpiling since the Cold War ended. And we’re actively working with our private sector on plans right now to stockpile minerals for our civilian economy as well.

Third, we’re going to protect our mining companies. We know the mining industry has a problem with commodity pricing caused by strategic overproduction and dumping. Returns in the mining sector on average have not been good enough for the last two or three decades, at least partially due to this problem.

I don’t want to get too far ahead of our policy process here, but we’re having nearly daily conversations with our international partners about how to protect our collective mining ecosystems from state subsidized competition, so investment returns can be healthier again, and the capital markets can function normally.

So, we’re fixing our mining ecosystem in the United States. Twenty-nine years to build a mine is not acceptable to President Trump. We’re going to fix this. We’re making critical minerals projects in the US probably our number one priority right now.

We have a federal priority list for permitting. It’s basically never been used for mining projects before. We’ve added 52 critical minerals projects to the list and we’ve created multiple different structures to permit projects, and we can now create environmental impact statements literally in less than a month when we need to, for the national energy emergency declared by the president.

So it’s not going to take twenty-nine years to build mines anymore. It’s going to move a lot faster than that and we’re already doing it. So four things: investing, stockpiling, protecting our mining companies and fixing our mining ecosystem because this industry is so important to our national development.”

Copley’s presentation begins around the 2:00 mark and continues to roughly 6:00 mark:

Copley makes additional comments around the 33:00 mark.

