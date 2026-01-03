In the early morning hours of January 3, 2026 the U.S. military, led by the US Army’s elite Delta Force, conducted a military operation in Venezuela. The stated objective: To capture Nicolas Maduro and bring him to the U.S. to face criminal charges.

The unstated objectives are much bigger than Maduro. Trump 2.0 just sent a message to China, Russia, Iran, and even Mexico.

By all accounts, the U.S. military achieved its objective within a matter of hours.

President Trump stated that the U.S. suffered no KIAs and only a few injured. Casualties on the Maduro regime side are unclear, but all accounts I have read so far describe a surgical operation that quickly achieved its objectives.

This morning, Trump delivered a press conference in which he delivered some notable soundbites:

“U.S. is going to run Venezuela until a transition.”

“U.S. oil companies prepared to return to Venezuela.”

“U.S. is prepared for more airstrikes on Venezuela.” (threatening regime elements if they don’t fall in line)

“…the U.S. turned the lights off in Caracas.” (this comment alluded to some sort of unique capability)

And for the real soundbite:

“The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal. But we've superseded it by a lot…they now call it the Donroe Doctrine."

Trump: “We’re going to have our United States very large oil companies go in and spend billions of dollars, and start making money for the country.”

This obviously doesn’t come as a surprise. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) already operates in Venezuela, exporting Venezuelan crude oil under a limited license. A more open Venezuela could allow Chevron to expand production and investment significantly if sanctions ease.

Chevron (Monthly)

CVX has been oscillating in a multi-year consolidation - a breakout above $165 will likely target $200+

Additionally, there are a number of other international majors and oilfield services companies that are likely to benefit if Venezuela does really open up to foreign investment under new leadership.

These companies include:

1) TotalEnergies SE (LSE:TTE, EPA: TTE)

Large international oil company with historical ties and technical expertise suitable for heavy crude projects.

A normalization could mean new upstream opportunities.

2) Repsol (OTC:REPYY, BME: REP)

Spanish integrated energy company with long-standing Venezuela operations; though recent geopolitics restricted activity, political normalization could restore access.

3) Eni SpA (NYSE:E, BIT: ENI)

Italian energy major with Venezuela project history; stands to benefit from expanded joint ventures and modernization capital.

4) Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB)

Largest oilfield services provider; global reach with Venezuela-relevant skill sets (EOR, well workovers, seismic).

5) Halliburton (NYSE: HAL)

Another major oilfield services contractor likely to benefit from drilling, completions, and production-restoration work.

Haliburton (Daily)

Venezuela possesses the largest proved crude-oil reserves in the world, estimated at ~303 billion barrels, according to international energy statistics. Roughly 85–90% of these reserves are concentrated in the Orinoco Belt (Faja Petrolífera del Orinoco).

In volumetric terms, Venezuela alone holds ~18–19% of global proved oil reserves, exceeding Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, these barrels are technically complex: Orinoco crude requires upgrading, blending with diluents, or specialized refining capacity, which raises capital intensity and operating costs relative to lighter Middle Eastern crudes.

Historically, Venezuela was a major global producer, pumping ~3.2–3.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) in the late 1990s. Production collapsed following years of underinvestment, mismanagement at PDVSA, sanctions, and infrastructure decay.

Clearly, the primary investment play on Venezuelan regime change is in oil. However, the Orinoco Mining Arc hosts a substantial gold endowment. In addition, the prospect of reopened mining concessions, enforcement of arbitration awards, and foreign investment in the country’s gold sector could trigger a substantial rerating in the following stocks:

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX-V:GRZ, OTC:GDZRF)

U.S./Canada‐based gold miner with a longstanding concession partnership with Venezuela (Brisas/Las Cristinas via joint venture).

The company has raised capital and pursued legal avenues to recover value after Venezuela expropriated assets; it holds claims and ongoing litigation tied to Venezuela.

Gold Reserve was even reported as part of a bid consortium offering for Venezuela’s assets (Citgo) — reflecting its positioning vis-à-vis Venezuelan state debt and arbitration claims.

Why it could benefit: A regime change that upholds investor rights and enforces arbitration recoveries could unlock previously frozen assets and lead to restart or compensation, resetting valuation.

Gold Reserve (Daily)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (TSX-V:RML, OTC:RMLFF)

Canadian miner with historic assets in Venezuela (Choco 10, Isidora) that were expropriated by the Venezuelan government.

Rusoro has been actively enforcing arbitration awards against Venezuela for unlawful expropriation, including U.S. and foreign court judgments.

Why it could benefit: A new regime willing to restate or renegotiate mining concessions and settle longstanding arbitration claims could materially uplift Rusoro’s stranded asset value.

Rusoro Mining (Daily)

My top stock picks on regime change, and the opening up of Venezuela for foreign investment are: Chevron, TotalEnergies, Haliburton, and Gold Reserve.

Another angle on what just occurred in Venezuela is the message sent to China. Just hours before Maduro was taken into U.S. custody, he was seen meeting with a Chinese delegation. China has been a major financer and investor in Venezuela for nearly two decades, predominantly under an oil-for-loans framework.

It will be interesting to see how the oil-for-loans framework changes after a very direct U.S. military intervention in Venezuela. The timing of this U.S. military excursion will not be lost on Xi.

The race is on for critical natural resources. China has a huge head start, but Trump just fired a powerful shot across the bow. I fully expect the competition for strategic resources between the United States and China will heat up in 2026.

We must remember that we live in the final years of the Fourth Turning (set to climax in 2029?), the crisis period. Trump is a disruptive leader, a polarizing figure that catalyzes massive changes globally. He is the one who lights the fire, and delegitimizes the old order.

The crisis period is the final and most intense phase of an ~80–90-year generational cycle. It is characterized by system-level breakdown and reconstruction, when long-accumulated economic, political, and social imbalances can no longer be managed incrementally and instead force decisive resolution.

Historically, this phase coincides with major wars, depressions, debt restructurings, currency resets, or foundational political realignments. Individualism recedes as survival, order, and national purpose take priority, and societies tolerate sacrifice in exchange for stability and security.

Meanwhile, those outside of the United States will watch statements like the above from Secretary of War Hegseth and cringe at the displays of arrogance. Trump 2.0 is forcing other countries to build up their military capabilities. Nobody has received this message more powerfully than Europe.

R.I.P. ‘Pax Americana’ (1945-2025)

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Chevron and Gold Reserve at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.