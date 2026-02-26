I have been highlighting the monthly chart of the TSX-Venture Composite since early 2025, noting the potential for the completion of a major chart-pattern bottom and a confirmed breakout that could signal 50%-100% further upside ahead.

TSX-Venture Composite (Monthly)

It’s natural that the TSX-Venture has been wrestling with resistance between the 950 and 1,050 levels since November. A decisive breakout above such an important long-term support/resistance zone typically involves three to four months of gyrations before a clear resolution takes hold.

We are about to witness the monthly close for February on Friday the 27th. Currently, the TSX-V Composite is poised to confirm a breakout above a resistance level that has been tested multiple times since 2014. A confirmed breakout offers a measured-move target in the 1,600–1,700 area—resistance dating back to 2009–2012.

It should also be noted that while the measured-move target from the pattern is approximately 1,700, that doesn’t mean the index cannot go significantly higher over time.

The TSX-Venture Composite is composed of roughly two-thirds resource stocks (energy and materials), and the index is rebalanced quarterly. Currently, C$10 billion market cap Artemis Gold (TSX-V: ARTG) is the number-one weighted stock in the TSX-V Composite.

Artemis Gold (Daily)

Another chart I’m watching closely heading into Friday’s close is Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), and its continued consolidation between $21 and $24:

Hecla Mining (Daily)

I highlighted this chart setup last week. After some additional volatility within the recent range, HL appears to be ready to potentially break-out above resistance near ~$24.40.

Let’s see what Friday brings. The buzz across the metals & mining sector is palpable heading into Metals Investor Forum (Friday & Saturday) and PDAC (Sunday through Wednesday).

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Hecla Mining and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.