In recent articles and presentations, I have discussed several of the growing gold camps globally. In particular, I have noted the opportunity for consolidation to occur in Finland (Central Lapland Greenstone Belt). But there are other important gold camps that are seeing accelerating exploration and development activity.

These include:

Yukon (Tombstone Gold Belt)

Walker Lane Trend (Kinross, Anglogold Ashanti, Centerra, etc.)

Newfoundland Central Gold Belt (Queensway trend)

West African Craton - Mali, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire

Chibougamau (IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG, TSX:IMG) acquired Northern Superior to gain a dominant position in this Quebec gold camp)

Urban Barry (Gold Fields, Bonterra, Osisko Mining, Harvest Gold)

A gold camp is a geographic district where multiple gold deposits and mines occur within the same geological system, usually tied to a common structural trend, intrusive complex, or mineralizing event.

It’s more than just one mine — it’s a cluster of discoveries that share:

Similar geology and mineralization style

Proven gold endowment (often millions of ounces across deposits)

Existing infrastructure, workforce, and operating history

Ongoing exploration potential along the same structures

Classic examples include:

Carlin Trend (Nevada)

Timmins & Red Lake (Ontario)

Abitibi Belt (Canada)

Kalgoorlie (Australia)

Geological meaning of a gold camp

A gold camp implies fertile plumbing at scale — meaning:

The hydrothermal system worked multiple times

Mineralizing fluids moved along large structural corridors

Intrusions or faults created repeated traps for gold deposition

Geologists like camps because discovery probability increases dramatically once one deposit is confirmed.

Think of it this way:

One deposit = proof of concept

Multiple deposits = proof of a mineralized system

That’s why districts like the Tombstone Gold Belt or Walker Lane get so much attention once new discoveries start stacking up.

Majors rarely want “lone-wolf” deposits unless they are enormous. Camps solve several problems at once.

Lower geological risk

If a camp already hosts several deposits, majors assume:

The mineralizing engine worked regionally

More discoveries are likely along strike or at depth

Exploration success rates are statistically higher inside known camps versus greenfield areas.

Existing camps often already have:

Roads, power lines, mills, tailings capacity

Skilled labor and mining services

Regulatory familiarity

This can reduce capital intensity dramatically.

Adding a new satellite deposit to an existing mill is far cheaper than building a standalone mine.

Portfolio optionality & “hub-and-spoke” mining

Majors love building district-scale complexes where one central plant processes ore from multiple deposits. The hub-and-spoke model is IAMGOLD’s vision for the Chibougamau Camp, and I believe we will see this model also take shape in the Yukon.

Benefits:

Smooth production profiles

Blend different grades and rock types

Extend mine life without massive new builds

This is how many large producers grow ounces without chasing risky greenfield megaprojects.

M&A efficiency — buying ounces and exploration pipelines

When majors acquire in a gold camp, they’re not just buying current ounces — they’re buying:

The exploration pipeline

Undrilled targets

Structural corridors with repeat potential

That long-term optionality is often more valuable than the initial resource.

From a CEO/CFO perspective, shareholders reward low-risk growth and camps offer growth without reinventing the wheel. This is why you often see majors consolidating districts once they get a foothold.

IAMGOLD’s $360 million acquisition of Northern Superior Resources is a textbook example of a large mining company consolidating and assembling a dominant position in a growing camp.

I believe we will see something similar occur in Finland, with either Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) or Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) consolidating this emerging gold camp, with Rupert Resources (TSX:RUP) and Aurion Resources (TSX-V:AU) holding the most strategic assets in the CLGB).

The Tombstone Gold Belt

However, today I’d like to focus on the Tombstone Gold Belt of the Yukon. Within the span of five years, the Tombstone Gold Belt has evolved from a largely overlooked region into the best gold exploration growth story globally, adding more than 20,000,000 ounces of gold.

The most important companies in the Tombstone Gold Belt are:

Snowline Gold - The Rogue Project (~8 million ounces at the Valley Deposit)

Banyan Gold - AurMac Project (7.8 million ounces and growing at the AurMac Project)

Eagle Mine and assets formerly held by Victoria Gold (more than 7 million ounces in total across all projects and deposits)

Sitka Gold - RC Gold Project (~2.7 million ounces and growing rapidly, likely to be over 5 million ounces in resources by the end of 2026)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) - Keno Hill Mine (~100 million ounces of silver in all categories with gold, lead, zinc byproducts)

In particular, the Mayo region of the Tombstone Gold Belt is likely to attract the attention of senior gold producers due to its comparatively better existing infrastructure. Additionally, there are more than 20 million ounces of gold and over 100 million ounces of silver located in close proximity to the towns of Mayo and Dawson City, both of which have airports, energy infrastructure, and significant access to paved roads.

I view Banyan Gold (TSX-V:BYN) and Sitka Gold (TSX-V:SIG) as the two primary ways to play the growth of the Tombstone Gold Belt; both stocks offer investors attractive ways to express a view that a major mining company will eventually make an aggressive move to consolidate the gold assets in this area of the Yukon.

Hecla is a candidate due to the fact it already has a significant presence in the Yukon. However, Hecla is marketed as a silver primary producer which makes it less likely that they will move to acquire large-scale gold assets. However, it should be noted that Banyan has recently had tremendous success intersecting bonanza-grade silver only 10 kilometers from Hecla’s Keno Hill Mine.

I really like both Banyan and Sitka as attractive investment opportunities, but for this article I have chosen to highlight Sitka because I currently view it as being more out-of-favor than Banyan (interview with Banyan Gold CEO Tara Christie is coming out later this week).

Sitka Gold (Weekly)

The Sitka Gold weekly chart shows a dominant multi-year uptrend that is currently experiencing a multi-week downtrend that began in October (-36% drawdown). A reversion back to the 40/50-week moving average is normal, and actually quite healthy in terms of resetting investor expectations and turning over a portion of the shareholder base.

In 2023/2024/2025, Sitka experienced similar seasonal downdrafts when the drillers were on break for the winter holidays. The good news is that drilling is about to get underway at Sitka’s RC Gold Project, and this year’s program will total 60,000 meters, the largest drill program in the history of the company.

Rhosgobel was a new discovery made by Sitka in 2025 that helped to really grab the market’s attention around mid-year. In particular, hole DDRCRG-25-010 returned 235.9 meters of 1.11 g/t gold, including 40.0 meters of 2.01 g/t gold and 10.0 meters of 5.29 g/t gold, from surface; the best intercept to date from Rhosgobel

So far, 43 holes totaling 12,700 meters have been drilled at Rhosgobel with 39 holes intersecting visible gold, defining a zone of substantial gold endowment that extends at least 1.1 kilometers in strike length, with mineralization remaining open in all directions.

The expanded 2026 drill program will focus on following up on the new discovery at Rhosgobel, expanding existing known zones of gold mineralization at Blackjack, Eiger, Pukelman, Contact and Bear Paw and exploring new targets within the property. After the 2025 drill program, it’s become clear that Rhosgobel is the largest deposit that Sitka has found to-date at RC Gold–the hit-rate and quality of results in limited drilling speaks to the robust gold endowment at Rhosgobel:

On January 22nd, 2026 Sitka Gold CEO Corr Coe stated:

“This final set of drill results from our 2025 drilling program at Rhosgobel confirms that Sitka has discovered a significant new gold deposit that begins at surface at our RC Gold Project in the Yukon,”

“Rhosgobel has rapidly advanced from an early-stage discovery to a deposit-scale system, with 43 diamond drill holes now defining a zone of substantial gold endowment that extends at least 1.1 kilometres in strike length, with mineralization remaining open in all directions. Achieving this level of advancement in just 12 months is a testament to both the execution of our technical team and to the underlying potential of this target. Drilling at Rhosgobel has intersected gold in every hole completed to date and has consistently returned strong gold grades over meaningful intervals, highlighting both the quality and scale of this mineralized system. In addition, tungsten assays point to the potential for a valuable critical mineral by-product at Rhosgobel, which could further enhance the overall economics of the deposit. An initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Rhosgobel is planned for Q1 this year.

“Our successful 2025 drilling program at RC Gold, which included over 30,000 metres of drilling within the 5 kilometre trend from Rhosgobel in the south to Blackjack in the north, confirmed reduced intrusion-related gold mineralization at every target we tested, with visible gold observed in multiple drill holes, demonstrating the impressive size and consistency of the underlying mineralized system within the target rich Clear Creek Intrusive Complex and underscoring the district-scale opportunity at RC Gold. With a fully funded 60,000 metre diamond drill program scheduled to commence next month, we are about to enter an aggressive new phase of exploration that will focus on expanding the Rhosgobel, Blackjack and Eiger deposits and unlocking additional discovery upside at Bearpaw and the Pukelman–Contact area while testing several other highly prospective drill targets, setting the stage for another highly impactful year of exploration.”

Drilling is set to resume imminently. Sitka will publish a maiden resource estimate for the Rhosgobel Deposit in time for PDAC, and the largest drill program in the history of Sitka Gold will help the company to prepare for the release of a maiden PEA for the RC Gold Project in 2027.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Banyan Gold and Sitka Gold at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.