UBS has dramatically raised its 2026 gold price target to $6,200 per ounce for March, June, and September, up from the previous $5,000 forecast, driven by historic investment demand, central bank buying, and geopolitical risks.

Later in 2026, UBS expects the gold rally to cool-off a bit, with a year end target of $5,900/oz.

Key Drivers for the Gold Price Target Increase:

Massive Investment & Central Bank Demand: Increased ETF inflows and sustained central bank buying are driving the gold price surge.

Economic & Geopolitical Uncertainty: Heightened concerns over U.S. domestic policy, fiscal stress, and geopolitical tensions are acting as powerful catalysts.

Weakening Dollar & Rates: Lower U.S. real rates are supporting the bullish outlook.

US Dollar Index (Weekly)

Record Performance: Gold has seen its strongest rally since 1979, with total 2025 demand exceeding 5,000 tonnes for the first time in history.

Outlook Through 2026:

Target: $6,200/oz (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026).

End-of-Year 2026: Projected to ease to $5,900/oz after U.S. midterm elections.

Upside/Downside Scenarios: Potential for $7,200/oz if geopolitical risks escalate, or a decline to $4,600/oz in a hawkish Fed scenario.

Gold (Weekly)

Major layers of long-term support in gold (US dollar terms) at: $4600, $4000, and then $3500.

It’s remarkable to consider that even after gold’s breakneck rally to begin 2026, UBS still views the risk/reward profile as firmly tilted in favor of the bullish case for the yellow metal (a $7,200 upside scenario versus a $4,600 bearish scenario).

At this point, it’s difficult to even imagine a “hawkish Fed” scenario. But often, the scenarios that seem most unlikely are the ones we should remain acutely aware of. Given the fiscal-dominance dynamic that currently looms large, one has to wonder whether a serious hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve is even possible — particularly under a newly appointed Trump 2.0 Fed Chair.

Meanwhile, geopolitical factors that accelerate outflows from risk assets (U.S. equities) and the U.S. dollar into gold — the safe haven and preferred central-bank reserve asset — could make the $7,200/oz upside gold scenario attainable in 2026. Something tells me that the enormous volume and urgency of gold buying we’ve witnessed just in the past week has a great deal to do with U.S.–Iran conflict fears and the potential fallout from another military escalation involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.