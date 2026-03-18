When geopolitical and economic uncertainty rises, it’s only natural that markets in turn begin to factor in the uncertainty. This is what we’re witnessing occur over the last three weeks.

Liquidity is thinning, traders are reaching for puts as hedges, short positions are increasing, and bids are dropping out and being moved lower in the order deck.

The above graphic shows a shift in futures positioning that is actually more dramatic than the March 2020 covid crisis—a nearly $50 billion shift in positioning over the span of a few weeks.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 put SKEW is rising, reaching its steepest level in five years:

If we look back to the last time SKEW was this high (late 2021), equities fell over the following weeks. That means that high SKEW is not always a contrarian indicator that puts are too expensive.

Put skew refers to the tendency for out-of-the-money put options to trade at higher implied volatilities than comparable call options, usually because investors are willing to pay up for downside protection. In equity markets, especially index options like the S&P 500, this happens because market participants fear sharp downside moves more than upside surprises, so demand for protective puts is consistently stronger.

The current environment is a textbook example of market participants fearing downside moves much more than upside surprises.

So far, a major downside move has failed to materialize in the broader equity indices, and most recent put buyers are sitting on losses simply as a result of evaporating time premium.

This creates an interesting dynamic in which many traders are now hedged against downside moves (via options and shorts), while many fewer are positioned for an upside surprise. Meanwhile, the news flow is pessimistic and filled with uncertainty regarding the future path of oil prices and the global economy.

A setup that might pique the interest of contrarian investors willing to bet that the world won’t end tomorrow.

The IWM Russell 2000 small cap ETF is displaying a subtle bullish divergence from its mega-cap S&P 500 brethren:

IWM (Daily)

This is a divergence worth tracking closely over the coming days, as is the potential double-bottom near 6600 on e-mini S&P 500 futures.

E-mini S&P (3-Hour)

I must say that the whole market/geopolitical situation is one that makes most rational investors want to go to the sidelines. But this is also the sort of setup from which we have witnessed unexpected short-squeeze rallies many times in the past.

A few individual charts caught my attention over the last few days, and I’d like to point out these setups.